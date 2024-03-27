Marathon Airlines finds a new client in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Aviation.Direct | After being kicked out as a wet lease partner by Air Serbia, the Greek airline Marathon Airways has found at least some new orders for its Embraer fleet. However, not in Europe, but on the African continent.

Upon request, Camair-Co, based in Cameroon, confirmed that it had wet leased three E-Jets operated by Marathon Airlines. According to a report from CH-Aviation.com, these are the machines with the registrations SX-PTM, SX-RMA and SX-KAA. These have now been transferred to Douala and are flying on behalf of Camair-Co.

This meant that Marathon Airlines was able to at least partially compensate for the loss of the Air Serbia order. The emphasis is on partial, because in the summer of 2024 five E-Jets should have flown for the Serbian company. However, the contract was after an incident, which happened at Belgrade airport, terminated without notice. The preliminary investigation report severely criticizes the pilots’ decisions.

According to CH-Aviation.com, the contract between Camair-Co and Marathon Airlines is said to have been concluded for an initial period of two years. So far only the SX-RMA has been changed to the client’s colors. The other two Embraer jets will also gradually receive Livery from Camair-Co.

Overview of the Marathon Airlines fleet: