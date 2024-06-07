UN General Assembly elects former Cameroon leader as new president

Share Facebook

NHK | The UN General Assembly has elected former Cameroon prime minister Philemon Yang as its next president. His one-year term will begin in September.

In a speech on Thursday, Yang said that geopolitical tensions continue to fuel distrust among states and intensify an arms race. He added that conflicts are increasing in various regions of the world with an unbearable toll on civilians, and the “cases of Gaza and Ukraine are very painfully illustrative in this regard.”

The assembly also elected five non-permanent members of the Security Council for a two-year term from January 2025. Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia were elected from candidates representing each region of the world. Pakistan will replace Japan as a representative of the Asia-Pacific next year.

The UN General Assembly and Security Council continue to seek ways to address deepening confrontations and disparities amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the fighting between Israel and Hamas.