Brenda Biya, Daughter of Cameroon’s President, Comes Out as LGBTQ+ Despite Criminalization

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In a bold and unprecedented move, Brenda Biya, the eldest daughter of Cameroon’s long-time president Paul Biya, has publicly come out as LGBTQ+. This announcement is particularly significant given that same-sex sexual activity is criminalized in Cameroon, with penalties including up to five years in prison and a fine. The country is known for its stringent laws and frequent discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals.

At 26, Brenda Biya has already distinguished herself from the typical path expected of a statesman’s child. Rather than entering politics or business, she has chosen to pursue a career in music, adopting the stage name Bree and focusing on the rap genre. Her social media presence often includes posts about her nightlife activities and her passion for music, painting a picture of a young woman breaking free from traditional expectations.

However, Brenda’s social media activities have also sparked controversy, especially regarding her sexual orientation. She frequently appears on social networks with women and has shared the rainbow flag of the LGBTQ+ community on her Instagram account. Despite these hints, she had never directly addressed her sexual orientation until recently.

On June 30th, Brenda Biya made her relationship with Brazilian model Layyons Valença public by sharing a picture of them kissing on her Instagram account @KingNastyy. This courageous declaration was met with mixed reactions, especially given the legal and social context in Cameroon. Many have questioned whether Brenda will face prosecution under Cameroon’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws. A notable comment on Twitter/X suggested that these laws are enforced more rigorously against the poor, sparking a debate on the application of justice in the country.

Despite the risks, Brenda Biya’s coming out is a powerful statement of authenticity and courage. It highlights the ongoing struggles of LGBTQ+ individuals in Cameroon and the pressing need for legal and social reforms to protect their rights.

As Brenda Biya continues to navigate her personal and professional life under the public eye, her story may inspire others to live openly and authentically, regardless of the societal and legal challenges they face.