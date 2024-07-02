Serious Collision in Bafang Leaves Several Injured

July 2, 2024

A severe traffic accident occurred in Bafang, involving an intercity bus and a personal vehicle, resulting in multiple serious injuries.

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, around 10 AM, a “coaster” bus headed for Douala collided with a personal vehicle in Fokouakem, near Bafang in the Haut Nkam region. The force of the impact sent the bus, carrying numerous passengers, off the road and into the bush.

While official reports are still pending, witnesses attribute the accident to speeding and poor road conditions. This incident follows another distressing accident on the Dschang cliff, heightening concerns among road travelers in Cameroon.

