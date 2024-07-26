Studirium Digitalizes the School Ecosystem in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Wearetech Africa | Designed with the unique challenges of educational institutions in mind, this innovative solution aims to simplify operations.

Studirium is an edtech platform developed by a promising Cameroonian start-up. Founded in 2024 by Eric Bruno Tia Nossoue and based in Douala, the platform aims to digitalize the educational ecosystem for schools.

“Our product is a web and/or mobile application that securely records, generates, processes, manages, makes accessible to authorized personnel, and archives school data. This is to enhance school performance, increase parental oversight, and regularize private tutoring in Africa,” explains the startup.

Although the solution lacks a dedicated mobile application, users can access its services via a web browser. The process begins with school administrators filling out a form to add their institution, providing details such as the school name, structure, motto in French and English, and location.

Once the form is submitted, a start-up agent contacts the user to verify the school’s documents. If everything is in order, the account is activated. From the dashboard, administrators can manage various tasks, including pre-registration and transferring students between schools.

Since its launch, Studirium boasts 56 schools, 403 classes, and 12,612 learners. In 2024, it was selected as one of the ten startups to participate in the Cameroon stage of the Orange Social Entrepreneur Prize in Africa and the Middle East.