Togolese Company Ceco Set to Secure CFA37bn Contract for Southern Cameroon Road Project

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi and Ceco SA CEO Constantin Amouzo signed a commercial contract for the financing and construction of the Ebolowa-Efoulan-Mbango road on July 1. This 60-kilometer road in the southern region, known for its isolation, is set to be awarded directly to the Togolese company for around CFA37 billion, pending Ceco SA’s successful mobilization of necessary funds under terms acceptable to the Cameroonian government.

“After signing this commercial contract, the next steps involve finalizing financing arrangements to commence construction within 24 months,” stated the Ministry of Public Works. Constantin Amouzo expressed confidence in Ceco SA’s ability to secure funding, citing past projects funded by sub-regional and international financial institutions like Boad, Ecobank, and Orabank. He noted that initial construction might begin in 33 months, as Ceco SA collaborates with an international firm to finalize funding mobilization, with an offer to the Ministry of Finance expected “in the coming weeks.”

The proposed road will traverse the Mvila and Océan departments, featuring specific technical specifications: a 10-meter-wide platform including 3.5-meter-wide lanes on each side and 1.5-meter shoulders. The road structure itself will comprise layers of gravel and bituminous concrete, with additional infrastructure like culverts and bridges to ensure longevity and safety. The estimated cost for these works totals 37,152,819,835 CFA francs inclusive of taxes, as per the Ministry of Public Works.

This commercial contract signing follows a process initiated with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in July 2022. Detailed execution studies were conducted to define the scope of work, with conclusions submitted to the Prime Minister in February 2023 and subsequently to the Head of State. This initiative aligns with Cameroon’s National Development Strategy 2020-2030 (SND30), focusing on priority road infrastructure development in the southern region.

Upon completion, the Ebolowa-Efoulan-Mbango road aims to not only enhance local living conditions by improving access to essential services but also boost regional commerce and economy by enhancing sub-regional connectivity between Cameroon, Gabon, and Congo. It is expected to bolster the attractiveness of the Port Authority of Kribi by enhancing connectivity to this vital infrastructure.