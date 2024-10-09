Choupo-Moting not ready to retire despite challenges in finding new club

Dailysports | Since parting ways with Bayern Munich in early July, former Bayern and PSG forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been without a team. At 35, some might assume he’d be ready to hang up his boots after a lengthy search for a new club. But the Cameroonian striker has other plans.

Details: As reported by Florian Plettenberg, the 35-year-old remains determined to continue his career and isn’t considering retirement. He’s waiting for the right opportunity, having already declined offers from clubs in Brazil and Saudi Arabia, and is currently training on his own.

Reminder: Over his career, Choupo-Moting has represented a variety of clubs, with his longest stints in Germany at Hamburg, Nuremberg, Mainz, Schalke, and Bayern. He’s also played for PSG in France and Stoke in England. Notably, Bayern has been his most prolific club, where he scored 38 goals in 122 appearances.

