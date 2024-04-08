Marc Brys

First words from new coach Marc Brys

April 8, 2024 Leave a comment

Sport News Africa | Appointed coach of the Cameroon national team a few days ago, Marc Brys arrived in Yaoundé on Sunday April 7 and will be signing his contract in the next few hours. The Belgian coach gave his first impressions to journalists at the airport.”I’m very excited!I’d like to get started already and we’re ready to put things in place. I was very happy with the selection process. It was very professional,” he confided.

The Cameroon Football Federation and the Ministry of Sports have been in open conflict over the position of coach.

