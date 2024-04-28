Indomitable Lions: Carlos Baleba back in the fold at last? Marc Brys on the verge of convincing him

Afrique Sports | Cameroon national team head coach Marc Brys and his assistant Joachim Mununga held a video conference with Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Brys eventually found the right words to convince the budding talent to join the national team sooner. This discussion took place in the aftermath of Baleba’s match against Manchester City.

Continuing his tour across Europe to meet Cameroonian players and dual nationals, Marc Brys, the new coach of the Indomitable Lions, attended Brighton’s heavy 0-4 home defeat to Manchester City on Thursday. During this visit, he had a crucial conversation with Carlos Baleba.

Both Brys and Mununga are pulling out all the stops to persuade the talented Cameroonian midfielder. If successful in recruiting the former EFBC player, it would be a significant boost for the Indomitable Lions, who are in need of his profile in midfield.

Carlos Baleba is undoubtedly the most important piece the Cameroonian national team currently requires—a solid defensive midfielder performing at the top level. Although previously selected multiple times, Baleba declined invitations, citing unreadiness. Since his appointment by the Minister of Sports, Brys has been scouting Cameroonian players, despite controversies surrounding Cameroonian football.