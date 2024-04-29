Liverpool: Bryan Mbeumo among the players who could replace Mohamed Salah

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | Liverpool is reportedly considering recruiting Cameroonian international Bryan Mbeumo during the upcoming summer transfer window as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The long-term future of Mohamed Salah at Liverpool remains uncertain, with numerous speculations linking the Egyptian king to a departure. In the quest for players capable of filling the potential void left by Salah, Liverpool has reportedly identified Bryan Mbeumo, the Cameroonian winger from Brentford.

Primarily operating as a right winger, Mbeumo boasts versatility, capable of playing as a second striker or center forward. With strength, pace, and adeptness with his left foot, he poses a threat when cutting inside.

With Premier League experience, he has demonstrated his ability to excel at the highest level. In 237 appearances, he has contributed to 106 goals, impressive figures for a winger. At 24 years old, he still has ample room for development, especially surrounded by better teammates.

Currently with Brentford, Mbeumo, valued at €40 million, is enjoying a promising season in the Premier League with eight goals and five assists despite a recent ankle injury. Liverpool could thus seek to bolster its offensive lineup by acquiring the talented Cameroonian attacker, whose contract runs until June 2026, should Salah depart during the summer period.