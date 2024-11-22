Marc Brys or How a Foreign Coach Takes on a Colonial Attitude in Cameroon

FootBoom | In his post-match press conference following the Cameroon vs Zimbabwe clash, Belgian coach Marc Brys displayed a blatant lack of respect towards Cameroonian coaches. His derogatory remarks about CAF qualifications sparked outrage among the local football community.

Brys audaciously claimed that Cameroonian coaches holding the CAF A License, specifically Martin Ndtoungou Mpile and David Pagou, should limit themselves to training youth teams, insinuating that their level of competence is inadequate to lead the national team.

Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, responded on his Facebook page, highlighting that Martin Ndtoungou Mpile is an Olympic champion with Cameroon, having won the title in 2000.