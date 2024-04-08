Marc Brys signs his contract despite Samuel Eto’o’s disapproval

Africa Top Sports | Belgian coach Marc Brys signed his contract as new Cameroon national team head coachon Monday despite the arm wrestling between the FA and the Sports Ministry.

The Cameroon Football Federation which president is Samuel Eto’o refused to acknowledge Brys as the new coach for the national team as they sustain that they have not been involved in his appointment.

The Emergency FA’s committee has even asked Eto’o to make a proposal of names for the same post Marc Brys has been given.

The 61-year old who arrived in Yaounde on Sunday night has signed a two-year and half contract with Cameroon and has been unveiled on Monday afternoon. A ceremony Samuel Eto’o missed due to “his father’s funerals” according to the Sports minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

