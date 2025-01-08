Strike at Cameroon’s Public Universities Over Delayed Allowances

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | A strike by higher education teachers is currently disrupting activities across all eleven public universities in Cameroon, according to news from Radio France Internationale (RFI). The strike, initiated by the Higher Education Teachers’ Union (Synes) on January 6, centers on long-standing grievances over unpaid research allowances and grants promised since 2009.

The Ministry of Higher Education acknowledges delays, attributing them to administrative bottlenecks rather than financial constraints. Paul Henri Ngué Ngué, a senior official at the ministry, stated that while payments are pending, the government is not in financial distress, and the issue is being addressed.

This strike follows a similar one in 2023, where teachers protested inconsistencies in the payment of special allowances. Many teachers were left waiting indefinitely while others were paid on time, without justification.

The recurring issue highlights the need for systemic reforms in handling payments to prevent further disruption to Cameroon’s higher education system.