Manchester United to push to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Yahoo Sports | Manchester United are ready to make a push for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, as per Fichajes.

United delivered their most convincing performance of the Ruben Amorim era against Liverpool on Sunday and yet they could only steal a point at Anfield.

In the 2-2 draw, the Red Devils were simply brilliant and could have scored more goals and grabbed all three points if they had more clinical forwards. Rasmus Hojlund, in particular, was a frustrating figure. He wasted a glorious chance in the first half and his movement all night was atrocious.

Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee’s underwhelming performances have intensified the need of a new goalscorer at Old Trafford and a report from Spain suggest the Mancunians are prepared to make a move in January.

Manchester United want to sign Bryan Mbeumo

According to Fichajes, Mbeumo has grabbed United’s attention with his prolific form this season.

The 25-year-old has played as a centre forward, right-winger, right-sided midfielder, and second striker under Thomas Frank.

He has an impressive 13 goals and three assists in 20 Premier League appearances this term.

The Spanish outlet claims United are “willing to pay” €50 million (£41.5m) to secure his signature.

It is claimed the Old Trafford hierarchy consider the versatile forward as “the solution to the offensive problems” which have consistently impacted their results under Amorim. The club wants to renew their frontline for their new gaffer.

However, it is understood that Brentford are “not entirely convinced to accept the offer” as they consider the Cameroonian an “irreplaceable” star.

Despite Brentford’s reluctance, United are expected to push to “close the transfer” before the end of the ongoing winter transfer window.

The next few weeks could be decisive, not only for Mbeumo but also for Zirkzee, who is on Juventus’ radar after falling out of favour under Amorim.