Didier Lamkel Zé Returns to Belgium with Saint-Trond

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Two years after leaving Belgium, Cameroonian striker Didier Lamkel Zé has signed with Saint-Trond, marking his return to Belgian football. The club announced the news on Wednesday, following the player’s stint without a team since January 1.

Lamkel Zé, 28, has already had a turbulent season. After joining Turkish club Sakaryaspor in August, he terminated his contract after just two weeks to sign with Karagumruk, where his deal ended in December. This will be his third club of the season.

The striker first arrived in Belgium in 2018, playing 88 matches for Antwerp, where he scored 21 goals, delivered 12 assists, and won the Belgian Cup in 2020. However, his career has been marked by instability. Following attempts to force a transfer in 2021, he went on loan to clubs in Slovakia, Russia, and France before joining Courtrai in August 2022. After six months and just one goal, he was loaned to Wydad Casablanca and later sold to Hatayspor, which loaned him back to Metz last season.

Now at Saint-Trond, Lamkel Zé has another chance to revive his career in Belgian football.