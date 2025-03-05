The Salary Accepted by Rigobert Song, Which is Causing Debate in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Rigobert Song has once again made headlines, but this time, it is not for his performances on the field or his tactical decisions on the sidelines. The former captain of the Indomitable Lions officially assumed his new role as the head coach of the Central African Republic on Monday, March 3, 2025. While his appointment is a significant milestone for Central African football, the major talking point is the salary he agreed to accept—a decision that has sparked considerable debate in Cameroon.

A Bold Decision to Take a Pay Cut

Song, renowned for his leadership and deep commitment to African football, has chosen to accept a substantially lower salary compared to what he previously earned and what his predecessor received. According to several reports, his contract with the Wild Beasts of the Central African Republic stipulates a monthly salary of 4.5 million CFA francs, whereas the former coach of the national team earned 6 million CFA francs per month.

This decision, though seemingly minor in numerical terms, has triggered strong reactions in Cameroon. While Song was leading the Indomitable Lions, his annual salary was approximately 340,000 euros, which is around 223 million CFA francs. Compared to this, his new salary represents a drastic pay cut, leaving many Cameroonians perplexed.

Cameroonian Reactions: Admiration or Indignation?

For many in Cameroon, Song’s decision raises questions. Some see it as an admirable sacrifice, proving his dedication to the sport and his commitment to developing football in a neighboring country. They argue that his choice is a testament to his love for African football rather than financial gain.

However, others are critical of the move, questioning why such a well-respected coach would agree to such a significant reduction in salary. Some Cameroonians believe that Song deserved better remuneration, regardless of the country he chose to work for. The sharp contrast between his current and previous salaries has fueled debates about whether Cameroonian football undervalued him or if his tenure as head coach of Cameroon’s national team damaged his market value.

Song’s Perspective: A Mission Beyond Money

Despite the mixed reactions, Rigobert Song himself has made it clear that his decision was driven by a sense of mission rather than monetary considerations. He described his new role as a contribution to a “brotherly and friendly country,” emphasizing that he is focused on developing Central African football rather than financial gain.

With the Wild Beasts, Song has an opportunity to rebuild and elevate a team that has long struggled on the international stage. His leadership and experience could play a pivotal role in inspiring a new generation of players in the Central African Republic.

A Sacrifice for the Future of African Football?

Song’s pay cut, though surprising, is not an entirely unique phenomenon in African football. Several coaches have made similar sacrifices in the past to take on projects that align with their values and long-term vision. If his tenure with the Wild Beasts proves successful, his decision could be seen as a strategic move—one that could enhance his reputation as a coach capable of transforming struggling teams.

Whether seen as a noble act or a questionable decision, Rigobert Song’s salary reduction has undeniably sparked discussions in Cameroon and beyond. His tenure with the Central African Republic will be closely watched, as many wait to see whether his sacrifice will translate into tangible success on the field.