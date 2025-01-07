Uzi Freyja: Cameroon’s electro beat goddess with a machine-gun flow | +video

Born in Cameroon, Kelly Rose arrived in France when she was 12 years old. In recent years she developed songwriting skills which, combined with electronic beats and punky sass, gave way to Uzi Freyja, an artist who has played some of France’s biggest festivals and is set to release her debut album at the end of January. She tells Marjorie Hache how “Bhelize Don’t Cry” is a 12-track letter to her younger self.

