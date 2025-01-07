300 MW from Nachtigal Dam Now Supplied to Cameroon’s Power Grid

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | Nachtigal Hydro-Power Company (NHPC) announced that, since December 23, 2024, 300 MW of electricity produced by the Nachtigal Dam is now available in Cameroon’s power grid. The dam, which is being completed in the Central Region of the country, has a total production capacity of 420 MW. This power boost follows the activation of the fifth unit, which has a capacity of 60 MW.



“The commissioning of Unit 5 marks a significant step forward for the Nachtigal project, which was 98% completed by the end of November 2024. Units 6 and 7 are progressing quickly, with Unit 6 being linked to the South Interconnected Network (RIS) on December 26. NHPC remains committed to delivering the full Nachtigal hydroelectric plant in early 2025, to ensure Cameroon has reliable, green, and competitive electricity,” the company said in its December 31, 2024 newsletter.

The full commissioning of the Nachtigal Dam is scheduled for the end of January 2025, according to the official timeline. However, for the full 420 MW to be available to the population, all transmission lines must be constructed by that date. This remains uncertain, according to various sources in the electricity sector.

Under the agreements between the Cameroonian government and NHPC, once the full 420 MW from the dam is available, a monthly bill of CFA 10 billion will need to be paid to the independent producer, whether the electricity from Nachtigal is used or not. This highlights the urgency of completing the transmission infrastructure, so the energy can be consumed and the revenue generated to pay NHPC’s bills.

With a total investment of CFA 786 billion, the Nachtigal Dam is expected to increase Cameroon’s electricity production capacity by 30%. Through the Cameroon-Chad electricity interconnection project (Pirect), the country aims to become a leader in electricity export in Central Africa. This project will allow Cameroon to supply Chad with 100 MW of electricity by 2027.