ACEG Rehabilitates Cameroon’s Int’l Event Venue

After two years of intensive work, a Chinese firm, Anhui Construction Engineering Group, recently completed the rehabilitation of the Yaounde conference centre, Cameroon’s biggest international event venue. The building, which sits on Nkol-Nyada Hill overlooking the capital city, was built by China and commissioned on May 12, 1982 after seven years of work.

Chinese gift

The recent refurbishment was effected from June 12, 2015 to May 11, 2017, thanks to a gift of almost $19.2 million by the Chinese government. The signing of papers for the formal handover of the renovated facility held on June 27, 2017 in the presence of the visiting Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zhang Ming and several Cameroonian cabinet ministers.

The wholesome renovation of what is probably the biggest building in Cameroon included the roof, floor tiles, marble, plumbing, electricity, sound speaking system, air conditioning, replacement of rugs, installation of about 60 surveillance cameras, water supply, amongst others. Meanwhile, three new powerful transformers were installed to ensure stable power supply.

“We are gathered here today to sign a new deal for the Yaounde conference centre, which signifies dynamism and a new takeoff,” said Christophe Mien Zok, the facility’s General Manager on June 27. “After more than 30 years of use, China decided to completely rehabilitate the Yaounde Conference Centre. It is now better equipped and offers more efficient services,” Vice Minister Zhang Ming said. “Relations between Yaounde and Beijing have never been any better because they are based on win-win partnership,” Christophe Mien Zok noted.

Showcasing renovated facilities

Not long after the completion of rehabilitation and handover of the Yaounde conference centre, the General Manager, Christophe Mien Zok launched the facility’s Week of Activities running from July 5 to 21. The aim is to enable the public discover the new look of the Yaounde conference centre whose grounds cover about 18 hectares. The launch ceremony included a guided tour of facilities and new equipment such as multi-purpose meeting halls, restrooms, VIP salon, main entrance, adjoining building, kitchen, artificial springs, etc.

Some 100 Chinese and 250 Cameroonian workers were mobilized to carry out the work. “The quality and lifespan of the renovated facilities make us eye the future with greater optimism. The main challenge will be maintenance in order to make the building last long,” Christophe Mien Zok said. Meanwhile, engineers of Anhui Construction Engineering Group will work with their Yaounde conference centre colleagues for a year to maintain the facility.

Placed under the Ministry of Arts and Culture, the Yaounde conference centre hires out halls for the organization of seminars, exhibitions and other big and international events as part of efforts to promote Cameroon’s tourism and cultural potentials. The special week includes activities such as open-door days, photo and video exhibitions, artistic and cultural events

Djoel Nguiebe, a senator, expressed the wish to see the facility carry out services like money transfer and for the public to keep it clean.

Centre of international repute

Jean-Marcel Kouotou, a businessman, expressed delight at the quality of work carried out, saying it made Cameroon proud to have such a conference centre of high international standards. Ekinde George, a worker with the Yaounde conference centre, expressed joy at the completion of the refurbishment, saying things will never be the same.

The centre has in the past served as office space for the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, CPDM party, the Senate, the National Anti-corruption Commission, the CPDM newspaper, L’Action, as well held countless international summits and conferences. It is the biggest conference centre not only in Cameroon, but in the whole of central Africa. With its large expanse of gentle slopes, the facility also hosts the Yaounde International Exhibition for SMEs and Partnerships, PROMOTE, which holds every two years, organized by German entrepreneur, Pierre Zumbach.

Facilities, services on offer

The Yaounde conference centre boasts high-speed internet connection, personalized microphones and interpretation headsets, proper indoor and outdoor lighting systems, more comfortable chairs and air conditioning systems. Also, the centre now has uninterrupted power supply, modern furniture, better water and drainage systems, security surveillance cameras, amongst others.

“We have completely changed the outer look of the building from the rooftop to the walls, widows and window panes. Inside, we have very comfortable furniture, better sound system, air conditioners, security cameras and multiple-colour shiny bulbs. In fact, we are putting in place a new look conference centre at the disposal of all,” Mien Zok said.

Anhui News