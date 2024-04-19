“Alexandre Song announces Hugo Ekitike: “He’s going to do us a lot of good

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | For Alexandre Song, having Hugo Ekitike in the den will be a boost for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. At just 21 years old, Hugo Ekitike is considered one of the most promising forwards of his generation.

For a while now, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o, has been pushing hard from every angle to convince the star to become an “Indomitable Lion.” The player is said to be a priority for Marc Brys, the new coach who is being contested by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fécafoot). In the meantime, this potential arrival delights Alexandre Song. The former midfielder for the Indomitable Lions believes Ekitike has the profile to succeed the aging Vincent Aboubakar.

“Vincent Aboubakar is the last center-forward we’ve had in Cameroon. He has given so much. He’s nearing the end. Ekitike is young. We should give him his chance. The national team is not the same as the club. He comes to the national team. He can learn from Vincent Aboubakar. I’m not worried about him. He will do us a lot of good. We have young players who will come through. Let’s give him his chance,” Alexandre Song said in remarks relayed by Camfoot. Recently, Hugo Ekitike has expressed his desire to play for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. This player’s desire combined with Alexandre Song’s praise will certainly trigger a breakthrough. Negotiations are evidently already underway.