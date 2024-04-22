Cameroonian farmer creates world record, grows tallest Cocoyam Tuber

Share Facebook

The farmer called upon the Weh people to be patient enough and wait for the Guinness World Records team to come in and make the record official before they use the cocoyam for the dish ‘Achu’.

News Invasion 24 | Cameroon: A person registered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records for pulling out the tallest cocoyam tuber in a village named ‘Weh’.

Reportedly, the farmer from the North West Region has grown cocoyam tubers of an estimated length of 1.87 meters, which makes it the tallest ever to come out of any farm in the world.

The identity of the farmer is still anonymous, but it has been confirmed that it is as tall as renowned soccer superstar ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’.

Achu is a traditional soup made in Cameroon. It is a yellow soup made with cocoyam, with added spices, water, palm oil, canwa or nikki, and fish for other ingredients.

Notably, the Guinness Book of World Records is a British reference book that is published annually and lists the world records of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

The record book was first established in 1955 and also publishes its editions in the United States. The book was co-founded by the twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter with the brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver in Fleet Street, London, back in August 1955.

For the very first edition, the Guinness Book of World Records topped the bestseller list in the United Kingdom by Christmas 1955.

The very following year, the book was launched internationally, and as of the 2022 edition, it has now reached its 67th year of publication, having been published in 100 countries and in 23 languages and maintaining over 53,000 records in its database.

Many people have shared their opinions on the world record made by the Cameroonian farmer of Weh village and appreciated his efforts to grow this long cocoyam tuber.

A person named Georgette Asande commented, “I have heard about this village, and I heard their lands are extremely fertile.”

Another person known as Gahgwanyin Kutyep wrote, “Congratulations, my Grassfield brothers.”

Etumbe Metuge Immaculate said, “Woooww, beautiful; this looks like the type of cocoyam we call Akwana.”