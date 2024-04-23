Deputy Secretary of State Richard R. Verma visits Cameroon to Reaffirm the United States – Cameroon Partnership

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ventures Africa | Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard R. Verma visited Cameroon from April 20 to 22 to reaffirm the U.S.-Cameroon partnership.

Deputy Secretary Verma met with Secretary General at the Presidency H.E. Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh and members of the cabinet and discussed key areas of continued bilateral cooperation. In separate meetings with journalists and civil society leaders, Deputy Secretary Verma discussed U.S. foreign assistance as well as U.S. engagement on human rights and governance in Africa, including Cameroon.

Underscoring the U.S. Government’s longtime support in the health and security sectors, Deputy Secretary Verma visited the National Veterinary Lab Annex (LANAVET) and the Inter-Regional Coordination Centre (ICC) on maritime governance and security. As a prime example of how the U.S.-Cameroon partnership is helping to prevent the emergence of new pandemics and save lives, this year marks the second anniversary of the newly renovated LANAVET, funded by the United States with an amount of FCFA 2.3 billion ($3.7 million).

During the visit, Deputy Secretary Verma stated: “Cameroon is a valued partner and plays an important role in economic and regional stability. We have partnered with the government and people of Cameroon for decades in the areas of health, human rights, regional security, and sustainable economic growth, and we look forward to our continued partnership to advance peace and prosperity for all Cameroonians.”

As the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Richard R. Verma serves as Chief Operating Officer of the U.S. Department of State and principal advisor to the Secretary of State, leading the Department’s efforts on modernization, foreign assistance, and a wide range of workforce and strategic issues. Deputy Secretary Verma previously served as the U.S. Ambassador to India, where he led one of the largest U.S. diplomatic missions and championed historic progress in bilateral ties. He is also a former Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs and the former National Security Advisor to the Senate Majority Leader.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Cameroon.