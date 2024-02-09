Nigeria Will Not Harbour Cameroon Separatists – Gov Otu

Share Facebook

Daily Trust | Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has said the Republic of Cameroon separatists fighting for autonomy in the southwestern region will not be allowed to infiltrate the state.

Welcoming the Cameroon consul general for the South-South, South East and Benue State, Patrice Onana, Governor Otu assured him that Nigeria will not harbour separatists in the country, but called on Cameroon to work hard on border control.

The governor noted that Nigeria and Cameroon have had longstanding relationship and there was the need to strengthen it in the face of security threats that have undermined trade and commerce between the countries.

He said the state was keen on boosting security, especially along its maritime corridor, and welcomed the meeting of the Nigeria/Cameroon Mixed Commission with his counterpart across the border.

Earlier, the consul general agreed that the long maritime border between the two countries required robust security collaboration to safeguard and boost trade and business.

He commended the Cross River government for hosting over 60,000 of their citizens who fled into the state for refuge since the outbreak of armed hostilities in two of its 10 provinces in the southwest part of the country six years ago.