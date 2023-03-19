Buea Hit Hard by Severe Floods | + videos

Flash floods caused significant damage to buildings and homes in Buea, Cameroon on March 18, 2023.
One person died, and five were injured, with some reports indicating that the death toll may be higher, and at least six people are believed to be missing.
The heavy rainfall flowed down the steep slopes of Mount Cameroon and overwhelmed the city’s poor drainage infrastructure. This is the second time Buea has experienced flooding under similar circumstances, with the first occurring in March 2020.
It is important for local authorities to improve drainage systems and implement measures to prevent future flooding. Emergency services need to provide assistance and support to those affected by the floods.
When I was growing up in Buea, Elianga mene (mountain runoff) used to flow in the same gutters all around town. We have built houses and blocked the water’s natural path.
I just hope the we don’t think of this an isolated incident.
buea is not even a city.it does not have an underground system bringing gas water and a sewage system draining waste matter to a treatment center where it is converted to organic fertilizers.if this system does not exist ,how do we think of building artificial canals to drain water from the city?
Your last sentence contradicts your first sentence. You might also want to checkout the definition of a city….It has very little or nothing to do with infrastructure.