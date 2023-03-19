Buea Hit Hard by Severe Floods | + videos

Share Facebook

Flash floods caused significant damage to buildings and homes in Buea, Cameroon on March 18, 2023.

One person died, and five were injured, with some reports indicating that the death toll may be higher, and at least six people are believed to be missing.

The heavy rainfall flowed down the steep slopes of Mount Cameroon and overwhelmed the city’s poor drainage infrastructure. This is the second time Buea has experienced flooding under similar circumstances, with the first occurring in March 2020.

It is important for local authorities to improve drainage systems and implement measures to prevent future flooding. Emergency services need to provide assistance and support to those affected by the floods.