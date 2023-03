Share Facebook

On March 17, 2023, a cooperation agreement was signed by the President of the Republic, Paul BIYA, and his Equatoguinean counterpart, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, to exploit oil and gas fields that cross the border between the two countries.

The signing ceremony occurred at Unity Palace, after the 15th session of the CEMAC Heads of State Conference. This partnership is a prime example of solidarity, which seeks to enhance sub-regional integration.