Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis: Separatists threaten French-speaking regions | +video

France 24 | For the past seven years, Cameroonian authorities have been struggling to contain the separatist movement in the country’s Anglophone regions. But lately, clashes have been spilling into the French-speaking neighbouring regions. In Bamenyam, located about six hours from Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé, nine people were killed and about 10 others were abducted when gunmen ambushed the village in November of last year. Since then, authorities have stepped up security to prevent future attacks. Our correspondents report.