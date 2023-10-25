France delivers Cameroon colonisation files | + video

October 25, 2023 Leave a comment

Paris willingly delivered its classified files to a commission of historians from both countries charged by President Paul Biya of Cameroon and French President Emmanuel Macron to unveil the gruesome yet often ignored part of colonisation and decolonization process of the central African country, as it would seem colonial history remained a negligible component of French identity.

Check Also

Director Ellie Foumbi wins top prize at Cameroon film festival

africanews | Actors, directors, and film buffs attended the closing ceremony of the annual Ecrans …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2023, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved