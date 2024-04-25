FIFA Removes Brys’ Name Amid Cameroon Coaching Dispute

Share Facebook

The name of Marc Brys, the recently appointed national team coach of Cameroon, has been taken down from FIFA’s website.

The names of the president and secretary-general of the Cameroon Football Federation were listed on the FIFA website with the name of the Belgian coach, who serves as the head of the team’s technical staff, until earlier today.

This move comes amidst a power struggle between Cameroon’s Ministry of Sports, who appointed Brys, and the Cameroonian Football Federation, who disputes the appointment.

The Federation’s president, Samuel Eto’o, maintains that coaching appointments fall under the Federation’s authority. Brys’ future as coach remains uncertain as the dispute continues.