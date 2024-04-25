FIFA Removes Brys’ Name Amid Cameroon Coaching Dispute

April 25, 2024 Leave a comment

The name of Marc Brys, the recently appointed national team coach of Cameroon, has been taken down from FIFA’s website.

The names of the president and secretary-general of the Cameroon Football Federation were listed on the FIFA website with the name of the Belgian coach, who serves as the head of the team’s technical staff, until earlier today.

This move comes amidst a power struggle between Cameroon’s Ministry of Sports, who appointed Brys, and the Cameroonian Football Federation, who disputes the appointment.

The Federation’s president, Samuel Eto’o, maintains that coaching appointments fall under the Federation’s authority. Brys’ future as coach remains uncertain as the dispute continues.

Check Also

Indomitable Lions: FIFA puts an end to the appointment of Marc Brys as Cameroon coach

Afrique Sports | The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has already ratified the appointment …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2024, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved