Africa Deserves To Host Another World Cup – CAF Boss

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad has said the time is right for Africa to host a second FIFA World Cup competition.

“We want to see a second World Cup come to Africa,” he added.

Ahmad was speaking during the official dinner held at Dar Sukkar organised for guests attending the first ever CAF Women’s Football symposium.Morocco are bidding to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But they face a stiff competition from the joint bid by Canada-Mexico-United States. South Africa are the only African country to host the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

Fatma Samoura, the Fifa Secretary General, Liberia’s First Lady Clair Weah together with four time African Player of the Year winner Samuel Etoó Fils and his wife Georgette Tra Lou Etoó also attended the function. Several African football legends including Mustafa Hadji, Jeremi Njiptap, Daniel Amokachi, Stephen Appiah and many others also attended.

Ahmad who beat Issa Hayatou last March in the CAF elections held in Ethiopia also said they doing every thing possible to see that Cameroon hosts the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). ” Morocco are ready to help Cameroon stage the 2019 Afcon in Cameroon,” he added.

This development comes after Ahmad has previously said an alternative to host the tournament would be found if Cameroon is not ready on time.

In August last year, Ahmad said Cameroon would ‘have to work to convince Caf’ of its ability to host the finals, which was expanded from 16 to 24 teams in July last year.