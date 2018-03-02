Airliners frown at dilapidated state of Douala Airport

Journal du Cameroun | Despite several renovation and rehabilitation works carried out on the Douala international airport to give it a facelift, the facility is still in a shambles, leaving several users fuming as they touch down in Douala.
The plights and complaints of passengers, more often than not overlooked, has now equally being felt and echoed by fifteen airliners who use the airport regularly.
The heads of 15 airliners, under the banner of the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) sent a strong worded letter to the General Manager as well as Chairman of the board of directors of the Douala airport expressing their frustration at the dilapidated nature of the facility.
In a leaked letter dated February 5, the members of the Airline Operators Committee (AOC) of Douala, expressed their bitterness at the sub standard nature of the airport and called for the urgent measures to be taken to enable them work at the airport in proper conditions.
The 15 signatories, namely Air France, Brussels Airlines, Turkish Airlines, RAM, Ethiopian Airlines, Asky, Karinou Airlines, Kenya Airways, South African Airways, Trans Air Congo, Rwandair, Air Côte d’Ivoire, Cronos, Ceiba and even the Cameroonian company Camair-Co, were very worried about the logistics notably the poor maintenance of computer equipment and track equipment (trolleys, container ships, etc.).
“Excluding parts of the passenger paths, the building is a repulsively dirty: old paintings, cracked walls, substandard toilets, dirty or no ceilings at all, abandoned rehabilitation works, tired frames, poor and inconsistent electrical connections…, ” the airliners said in the letter.
“A misunderstanding,” said the general manager of the airport Thomas Owona Assoumou , who has announced the imminent start of renovations.
According to the General Manager, there are works to be done but frowned at the criticisms from the airliners which he described as « harsh and excessive ».
“Following the inspection visit we made (February 22), the general operating condition of the Douala airport is not alarming. The problems posed by the airlines are operational problems, generally resolved at the operational level, through consultation meetings with our employees,” the General Manager said.
Crisis meeting
On Thursday, February 22, a « crisis meeting » was held between leaders of the airliners’ association and the General Manager Thomas Owona Assoumou as well as the Chairman of the Board of Directors Joseph Pokossy Doumbe.
« Some parts of the airport need to be renovated and rehabilitated, » the General Manager admitted to the airliners while assuring them the effective start of work in the nearest future thanks to funding from the French Development Agency.
In 2016, the French Development Agency granted a 46-million Euros loan to the Cameroon Airports Authority for the renovation of the facility.
The runway was renovated in March last year as part of the first phase of the renovation project but the renovation of the various terminals is still lagging behind. This is as a result of the slow process of the call to tender, according to sources at the airport. However, the works are expected to start at the latest in September and will run for two years, authorities at the port have reassured.
Arrived in Senegal two months ago with some American friends could not be proud how far they’re improving on infrastructure development especially the new international airport blaise Diagne also the roads two & fro the airport the city center, then compared too Douala what a disgrace for an international airport , for the millions of dollars those clowns have collected to passengers can build a brand new airport, talk less to keep present one about standard ,not to mention the millions borrowed for repairs, what a curse dis regime in Cameroon
Said this before, Senegal is an example to follow. Some time ago Cameroon talked with Senegal to see what they could learn from Senegal. Many people wrote here “we have NOTHING to learn from Senegal”. Well Cameroon has a lot to learn from Senegal.
What you see or how you see it, is the way the people like it or want it to be.
No blames or comparisms fit.
Airport taxes levied to all international flights passengers cfa 10000 × millions of folks depart /Arrivedthrough that airport either too the country or central African regions as a whole
Only place in the world where I’ve paid this
Biya’s so-called One and indivisible” LRC is a very rich country. The country has Ndian oil and other natural natural resources.
Cameroonians were therefore supposed to live in affluence.
Unfortunately for them, Dictator Biya has run their economy aground.
It’s funny that this Dictator spends all his time gallivanting in the most beautiful cities on the globe yet his own country leaves much to be deserved: uncontrolled borrowing, epileptic power outages, Child malnutrition, insecurity, poor infrastructure, scarcity of potable water, poorly furnished hospitals, refuse-infested beaches, etc.
It is self-evident that this Dictator is completely out of touch with his own people.
This President has a callous indifference to the suffering of his people
Proofs of hiscallous indifference
1. wasting scarce resources on AFCON 19
2. wasting scarce resources on an UNWINNABLE civil war
3. indebting future generations with his uncontrolled borrowing
4. masterminding, aiding and abetting the embezzlement of public funds by refusing to implement Article 66 of the Constitution
5. squandering taxpayers money on frequent “private” visits with a bloated suite
6. creating worthless COST CENTERS, such as the Commission on bilingualism,
7. wasting scarce resources on Phony elections
8. etc, etc.
What a shameful country called LRC. Imagine West Cameroon Airport Tiko in those days. An admiration by the East Cameroon government under Ahidjou. Then they invaded West Cameroon 961 and spoiled everything! Ask Mr. Fon Mukete if you doubt this short version of the story. Very dirty people-LRC
We will build the airport in Tiko with the prototype of DOHA INTERNATIONAL in AMBALAND! Lrc can keep swimming in their shilthole in the Douala Swamps ! Airport for swampy area na airport that sep ?
I borrow from my west cameroon friend, where he says “nothing good ever comes from Yaounde” I will add, Nothing good ever comes from la republic. They arrogantly talk of republican institutions. Douala airport is a disaster and a disgrace like many other infrastructures in the country called the cameroons. The clueless and brutal dictator knows only onething staying in power