The Bamenda Protest : Detainees released

Persons arrested in Bamenda during the protests have been released.
They were released in the early hours of Tuesday 10th January 2017 from the Yaounde central prison in kondengui
They were transported to Bamenda by a special bus. Upon arrival, the former detainees were received by the Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele L’afrique in the presence of parents and family members.
Their release was one of the two main conditions presented by the disgruntled teachers at the end of the first session of the adhoc committee meeting chaired by Professor Ghogomu Paul Mingo.
Their representative, speaking to the media was very precise; meaningful dialogue can only possible if two conditions are met.
A) All detainees arrested during the protest in Bamenda are released unconditionally
B)The SW Region fully represented in the Adhoc committee put in place to find solutions to the concerns raised by teachers .
-Just last week, eight new members from the South West Region were admitted within the committee.
-This Tuesday 10th January 2017, the protesters have been released.
Pundits have lauded government’s show of good faith and hope meaningful dialogue will now begin and lasting solutions found to the concerns of Teachers of the English sub-system of education.
CRTV
Who said that Biya does not bow to pressure????
Southern Cameroonians should continue squeezing the balls of Biya until all our demands are met.
Unstoppable Momentum. Nothing more, nothing less.
“ALUTA Continua, Victoria Ascerta” (The Struggle Continues, Victory is Certain)
one detail that retain my attention in the whole thing is when ndah ngreh wirba declared that after posing a question to fame ndongo his response was what will you do.?this is prove that my observation that we have assimilated the oppressive mentality of the conqueror and now reproducing it against ourselves is reality.this oppressive mentality is a characteristic found in all African graduates from aryan universities.if we hope on a system controlled by people with such an anti african.mental structure to transform our economy. Then our deception will be more than the word cruel.we need a new approach that will place us at the center of action.