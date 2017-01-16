Bamenda: Wild Rumours Sent Population on the Rampage

While government and teachers’ trade union leaders were still meeting it was rumoured that the leaders had been taken hostage and forced to signed
The social media is a veritable source of information but then can generate falsehood that can set a nation ablaze. In Cameroon, the social media has proven to pose more harm than good.
This was the case last Friday in Bamenda when lies through the social media almost set the city ablaze.
While the inter-ministerial Ad hoc committee meeting was going on at the Governor’s Office, rumours went wild in town around 8 p.m. that the teachers’ trade union leaders had been taken hostage and were forced to sign committee documents out of their will, some even said the trade union leaders have been beaten up.
This information spread like wild fire and in less than no time some people went mounting barricades, as well as the burning tires on the road and the burning of cars.
Some anxious youths stormed the Governor’s Office and were singing gospel songs.
Due to the confrontation with the forces of law and order one boy was shot on the leg.
When the committee got wing of it ,some trade union leaders came out and calmed the crowd. One of the trade union leaders told the anxious crowd that “it is all lies, neither have we been kidnapped or forced to sign documents, we were not under any intimidations, our phones were never seized. We have not been beaten, none of the above happened to us and were are going on with the celebrations and our discussions have been frank”.
When this was done it brought back serenity in Bamenda and paved the way for discussions to continue. The same youths who mounted barricades went round removing the blockages from the road. The anxious population stayed at the Governor’s Office till about 1 a.m. when curtains drop on the meeting.
Hummmmm,
this thing would soon go the wild-wild west way. The populace is like kind of craving to burn everything down.
On another video, a school boy is being molested for daring to attempt going to school. If not cos of one or two brave compatriots, who’ve still got all their senses intact, that boy would have been history.
What I find pathetic is that those eager to lynch that school boy on the said video don’t even look like people who ever sad on a school bench.
Man go ever well again so ?…
Everyone sacrifice s so should the school boy. Where are the parent s of the boy. He like some of you are blackleg. Strike is for things to get better, Yaounde has set us back by hundreds of years. Have you question yourself why West Cameroon Ian’s are denied to discuss Anglophone problem / crisis on TV but one hears francophone s discuss it
So why remain in Sweden?? How sad that you think its OK for the boy to have been lynced for putting on a uniform
A lot of lies in this article, lies lies. People are tired with this lies
People went mounting barricades as well as burning tires and burning cars.lies nothing like this happened. We are going to make sure the school year in the whole country remain blank If you people continue with this lies
Really!!! Yet your kids went to school today
What are you trying to say here Mr Cameroon Tribune? You guys are now feeling the heat because social media can fish you out of any hiding place. This is nolonger the 90s when you suckers killed and maimed people and dumped them in the Sanaga while your chief sorcerer drank blood naked by the river!
Cameroon Tribune on Monday with lies about Friday’s news. Massa choose pipo I beg with this francanglais. Okada boys were shot around Church Centre just after an up station meeting. Have you the publisher asked why the consortium, the de facto leader of this cause cancelled the 11am press conference on Saturday? Where have you leave the bit that they decry police brutality, shooting and intimidation while pretending on the other side about genuine talks? They have made it clear, release all detainees whose arrests contravened their civil rights and organize a referendum. Yaoundé must understand the consortium is representing the people but only the people can decide their own fate through a referendum. Wuna find that Pa Muna yi tape listen to. Close that school for 2 years sep.