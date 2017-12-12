Camair-Co relaunches its flights to Dakar with four weekly flights

Business in Cameroon | On December 8, 2017, an aircraft of Camair-Co, Cameroon’s public airline, landed at the Blaise Diagne international airport of Dakar, thus being the first plane to land at the new airport located 47 km from Senegal’s capital.

Aboard the aircraft, which marks the relaunch of Camair-Co’s flights to Dakar after months of suspension due to financial difficulties, were many Cameroonian economic operators, on a prospection mission, good sources revealed.

In line with its plan to reconquer the African skies, after the flights to Libreville, Bangui, and Dakar (where it will fly to on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays), the public company is preparing to make its maiden flight to Abidjan, the Ivorian capital.