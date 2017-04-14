Cameroon: 17 football referees suspended over match fixing

APA-Yaounde (Cameroon) Seventeen football referees accused of “deliberately rigging the outcome of match were suspended from all activities as a precautionary move until further notice,” according to a statement issued on Tuesday evening by the League of Professional Football of Cameroon (LFPC).

Signed by the secretary general of the body, Therese Pauline Manguele, the statement said this sanction is without prejudice to the administrative and disciplinary proceedings that could be initiated by the national federation of football (FECAFOOT) against them.

It would be recalled that at the end of last week, referees officiating the match between Canon of Yaounde and Union of Douala (1-0) had to leave the stadium under heavy police escort, after fans of the visiting side threatened to attack them for refusing a goal and a penalty deemed undebatable.

At the beginning of the current season, the LFPC suspended eight referees accused of laxity or corruption.

APAnews