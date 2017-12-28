Cameroon to crackdown on military-print clothing

APAnews | The crackdown on military-print clothing worn by civilians will be intensified in January 2018 in Cameroon, Joseph Beti Assomo the Defence Minister has said.In a message addressed to all the unit heads of the gendarmerie, Assomo noted that the wearing of the controversial outfit has become common in the country.
Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo pledged that “after the current awareness campaign,” as of January 2018, to take the necessary measures to enforce the regulations in place.
Assomo had already started a communication campaign on the matter more than a year ago, which targeted mainly young people, sportsmen and women, and artistes.
At the time, the head of the Defence Ministry’s communication department, Colonel Didier Badjeck, recalled that the wearing of military uniform by civilians was strictly forbidden, a phenomenon that he believes is “causing confusion in society”, and spoke of “the white-collar bandits who often wear it during their dangerous operations.”
In Cameroon, the sale, making, distribution, wearing and holding of military uniforms or insignia are governed by a November 1982 law, with offenders liable to imprisonment from three months to three years, and a fine of 50,000 to 200,000 CFA franc.
Fight Biya’s war and stop chasing shadows.
When Biya declared war on the peaceful people of SC, he thought it would be a BLITZKRIEG. Southern Cameroonians would be crushed in a few days and forced manu militari to accept the Commission on Bilingualism as the solution to the Anglophone Question.
Of course, Biya was dead wrong.
He has now discovered that it will be an open-ended war. To divert attention, his Minister of Armed Forces has declared war on people wearing camouflage resembling military uniforms.
Camouflage or no camouflage, the WAR WILL CONTINUE
The brave people of Manyu and lebialem have dealt with the so called “Bir”. Now they have relegated their fight to military fatigues…cowards
one serious question we should ask before everything is why the military dressing inherited from aryan occupation was maintained in the first place?under normal cercumstances we should have banalized and assimilate it to the image of creminality.then design something we can call ours.not only would it enable us to distinguish ourselves from others,but also creat an economic chain,where raw materials are grown processed and used to manufacture the clothing.let me inform those who do not know that the military clothing used in many african territories is manufactured by a french company.for people aspiring total self determination,this does not look serious.we can apply the same thinking to the school uniforms used in cameroon today,cloths that make our children look like prisoners.
Military personnel routinely pass on their outfits to members of their family for various reasons – to show off their patriotic achievement, encourage others to serve in the army, etc.
What the authorities should lose sleep over is the use of such outfits to commit crimes – Rob a bank, pose as traffic control official, mount illegal roadblocks, etc.
By the way, for those in love with challenging others to return home to Cameroon to prove their mettle, the arrest, detention and harassment of Professor Patrice Nganang should provide an elegant answer for the hesitation of those so challenged.