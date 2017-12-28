Cameroon to crackdown on military-print clothing

APAnews | The crackdown on military-print clothing worn by civilians will be intensified in January 2018 in Cameroon, Joseph Beti Assomo the Defence Minister has said.In a message addressed to all the unit heads of the gendarmerie, Assomo noted that the wearing of the controversial outfit has become common in the country.

Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo pledged that “after the current awareness campaign,” as of January 2018, to take the necessary measures to enforce the regulations in place.

Assomo had already started a communication campaign on the matter more than a year ago, which targeted mainly young people, sportsmen and women, and artistes.

At the time, the head of the Defence Ministry’s communication department, Colonel Didier Badjeck, recalled that the wearing of military uniform by civilians was strictly forbidden, a phenomenon that he believes is “causing confusion in society”, and spoke of “the white-collar bandits who often wear it during their dangerous operations.”

In Cameroon, the sale, making, distribution, wearing and holding of military uniforms or insignia are governed by a November 1982 law, with offenders liable to imprisonment from three months to three years, and a fine of 50,000 to 200,000 CFA franc.