Cameroon to create agro-industrial ‘farm’ to supply Central Africa, Nigeria

APAnews | Cameroon is to set up a 405-hectare agro-industrial mega-farm to serve as a “granary” for the countries of the Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC) and Nigeria.



“I can assure you that the government, with the technical support of UNIDO, has completed the master plan of the first agro-industrial ‘pole’ to be built on a 405-hectare area in the Nkoteng district (central region of Haute Sanaga),” , the Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Ernest Gbwaboubou, announced on Monday.

The objective through this project, which is part of the new Master Plan of Industrialization (PDI), is to conquer a market estimated at around 300 million inhabitants, combining both CEEAC and Nigeria.

According to Cameroon’s authorities, the setting up of the modern farm, “which is the first of a long list,” is to enable the country to expand its exports and substantially reduce or even eradicate the persistent trade deficit of more than 700 billion CFA francs.

The country’s balance of payments reveals that the import of agro-food products is the main handicap for the national economy, with nearly 500 billion CFA francs spent each year to import rice, fish, flour, and vegetable oil.