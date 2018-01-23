Cameroon to create agro-industrial ‘farm’ to supply Central Africa, Nigeria

APAnews | Cameroon is to set up a 405-hectare agro-industrial mega-farm to serve as a “granary” for the countries of the Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC) and Nigeria.
“I can assure you that the government, with the technical support of UNIDO, has completed the master plan of the first agro-industrial ‘pole’ to be built on a 405-hectare area in the Nkoteng district (central region of Haute Sanaga),” , the Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Ernest Gbwaboubou, announced on Monday.
The objective through this project, which is part of the new Master Plan of Industrialization (PDI), is to conquer a market estimated at around 300 million inhabitants, combining both CEEAC and Nigeria.
According to Cameroon’s authorities, the setting up of the modern farm, “which is the first of a long list,” is to enable the country to expand its exports and substantially reduce or even eradicate the persistent trade deficit of more than 700 billion CFA francs.
The country’s balance of payments reveals that the import of agro-food products is the main handicap for the national economy, with nearly 500 billion CFA francs spent each year to import rice, fish, flour, and vegetable oil.
Like the reseach stations around and other examples i am hiding here to not hurt those
minds that care, what future for this white elephant? After few pockets are loaded, that
too, will become a corn, cocoyams, cassava gardens for peasant farmers who are helping
themselves to survive.
Over my dead body, that country can never emerge, even in the year 3000, especially with
Mr. Biya as president or another, all under the cpdm banner.
It is the thing, called `unfortunate`.
it is in economic sectors like this that diasporans must be present,and show what we are capable of.making it an objective to channel all 500 billion spend on imports into our pockets.this is possible through creation of, small,meduim and gigantic agro industrial projects.from farms to small conservation centers,and micro industries doing transformation.we do not need millions to start.it is a question of knowing which product to start with,and then speedup quickly as we accumulate experience.one challenge to this kind of projects in africa is energy production.practical solutions exist today from installing small turbines under water falls in our villages to building biogas systems,and solar.by combining this three systems,we become energy sufficient.
today there are small intergrated flour milling machines that cost between 1500 and 5000 dollars.we also have those used in pressing sunflower seeds,groundnuts,and sesame to oil costing from 800 to 5000 dollars.it is not possible to industrialise by growing and selling un processed crops which is what we have been doing up till now.we need to setup small machines on all farms and houses in the village for people to produce finished products.what will enable us to move faster is the industry that agriculture creats.the youths we see rooming the streets doing nothing,would be absorbed by our small industries.if each village has one hundred small industries employing just 5 people.multiply it by more than 7500 villages that exist in cameroon alone,and tell me what happens if its africa wide?
economic miracle does not exist.it is a question of economic intelligence.finding an approach that is workable for africa.what we can call MFANO WA AFRIKA in KISWAHILI.african model.
Cameroon is very good at building castles in the air!!!!!!!Each new presidential appointee comes in and wants to start afresh, totally oblivious of what went on before.
And so this new white elephant makes no mention of what went before – the giant Maiscam in Vogzom, between Ngaoundere and Touboro in the north, the rice cultivation scheme in the plain of Garoua, the rice scheme in Santchou, just below Dschang, the rice scheme in Ndop in the NW, and many others. When money is in limited supply, success requires consolidation rather than dispersion into smithereens across the national territory.
It were better for the government to leave such economic projects in private hands and concentrate on providing the peaceful social climate need to carry them out.
You have spoken well again John Dinga. The government needs to make the country hospitable to private farmers and rather focus on supporting these farmers instead of engaging in the bureaucratic game of trying to manage the day to day operations of the farm. Cameroon, as a country, will never move forward if the government sees itself at all times as the main employer!
Well said both of you .
well said both of you!Agriculture is just the key that could creat jobs for our youths and get us out of poverty but with this useless,corrupt visionless government i thought just a waste of time and money.Another corrupt scheme for some appointee to get rich with his family and friends.
Two situations, sprang up to help that country emerge – the lunching of the SDF
party and the SC struggles. Unfortunately, the other half refused to acknowledge
what a good hearted people brought to the forefront.
And so, it is good that we part ways so we can better our lot and enjoy this life.
I think just a waste of time and money
This K leg corrupt,Senile tribal dictator should just take a leave,go on retirement and just leave us alone to arrange this country that he has destroyed for 36 years now for us to arrange and live in peace and happiness.please!papa just do that,please!step down you have nothing new and possitive to offer us presently!