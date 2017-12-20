Cameroon: The first two internet exchange points have been put into service in 2017

Business in Cameroon | The internet exchange points of Yaoundé and Douala, whose construction began in 2016, have been commissioned this year, internal sources at the ministry of post and telecommunication revealed.

According to our sources, Cameroon’s government invested CFA1.417 billion for the development of these infrastructures whose main objective is the reduction of internet costs in the country by avoiding connections through foreign countries’ points.

“The construction of these internet exchange points allows not only to save currencies but also to improve service quality, while reducing at the same time latency periods and the price paid by the end user”, a telecom expert explained.

Incidentally, internet users in Cameroon are yet to feel the impact of this small technological revolution. Let’s note that according to different reports, internet prices are less competitive in Cameroon than in other African countries which are at the same level of development.