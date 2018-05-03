Cameroon implemented tough measures and reduced its deficit by 4% in 2017 (BEAC)

Business in Cameroon | In a report on the economic and financial evolution of CEMAC member countries BEAC presented during the meeting of the ministers of the Francs Zone in Paris in April 2018, it is revealed that Cameroon’s budget deficit stood at -2.5% of GDP in 2017. Compared to its level a year earlier (-6%), this represents a reduction by about 4% of the country’s deficit.

The bank informs that this performance is the result of budgetary measures Cameroon implemented when the commodity prices collapsed on the international market at the end of 2015 and worsened in 2016.

Indeed, in view of the unfavorable economic environment on the international level, the country intensified the collection of non-oil revenues and in 2016, it was able to collect CFA1,615 billion and CFA1,769 billion in 2017. According to its forecast, CFA1,936 billion could be collected in 2018.

The Cameroonian finance ministry further informs that apart from the intensification of revenues collection, the country has initiated measures for an efficient management of the public treasury. An example of such measures is the reduction of the state spending and thanks to this, the country was able to save a considerable amount of money and progressively balance the budget.