Cameroon poised for landmark projects in 2020

APAnews | Cameroon is poised to launch large second-generation projects in 2020 with an eye on economic prosperity, according to the Minister of Economy, Planning and Territorial Development, Louis Paul Motaze.
“In the context of strengthening good governance and transparency in the management of public finance, the government is working to inform all economic actors on the projects funded by the Public Investment Budget (BIP), through the various media and means of communication,” he said, while launching the Public Investment Budget for 2018.
The 2018 PIB focuses on the finalization and commissioning of large first-generation projects and ongoing projects.
It should make it possible to play quickly the role that is expected of them, to allow the private sector to take over from the state in terms of investment.
“L’Adjudant chef ENDAMAN enlevé tôt ce matin par après Ekondo-Titi dans la région du Sud-Ouest, département du Ndian vient d’être retrouvé égorgé”
Prisoner exchange for Mancho BBC
500 million was embezzled in the University of Ngaoundere, and the country needs 560 billions for the organizing of parties in 2018. 2018 is two years from 2020, when will they pay off the more they borrowed to produce notebook computers, the 560 billion they will borrow to spend in 2018?
These news items from Ekondo-Titi and Kwa Kwa are very depressing and make me sick. Surely this is not the way to start the week.
Frankly I am at a loss for words. Where did we go wrong?
Those who blindly accuse Seseku Julius Ayuk Tabe of ordering the murders will now look for a different scapegoat because the gentleman is under Nigerian detention.
Almost all actors in Cameroon have tried their hands and failed. This leaves just one last hope – President Paul Biya himself. How I wish the man could go over his notes and rediscover why and how his illustrious predecessor resigned and passed over the baton of command so seamlessly.
Cameroon needs a new set of eyes!
Indeed may the soul of that hapless soldier rest in peace.
Why would you die for a man like Biya?
All these killings are unnecessary.
If only these projects can include pedestrian bridges across major roads (e.g. Rue Bonaberi to the SW region in Douala) then many lives and broken limbs will be saved. Absolutely distressing to see cars hit people struggling to cross a heavy duty road with no traffic lights and no pedestrian bridge. Then, cities need water processing plants to handle human wastes. Stop polluting ground water aquifers with latrines all over the place. Stop letting others label our homeland a ****hole dirty place.
The city council controlling Bonaberi in Douala is more in power and red wines than in office. It let an open market to develop on both sides of a major inter-regional road in Bonaberi. Yet this road has no pedestrian crossing! This makes one ashamed of headless Francophones schooled on neocolonially designed school curriculum. This market could NOT happen in Buea or Bamenda. No way. The mayor would have moved market to a safe location.
the theory that good governance, transperent management, etc,is the only path to attain rapid economic growth is a well thought lie meant to hold us in futilities. what we lack is wealth creators of wealth,people who sufficiently creat small,meduim and large industries to generate enough value absorbing jobless youths in the process.it is in the process of creating wealth that a management system comes into existence.what ditates a manangement system is the amount of wealth created.people who can creat enough wealth also have the intelligence necessary to manange and direct futher resources towards productive investement.the so called francofool and anglofool system of indoctrination called education train job seekers not captains of wealth creation.