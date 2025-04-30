Cameroon Refuses Work Visa Renewal for Casino and Super U Boss Over Toxic Workplace Claims

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | Cameroon’s Minister of Employment has refused to renew the work contract of Gregory Christian Michel Brun, the CEO of Sodicam, a subsidiary of Mercure International that manages the Casino and Super U supermarket chains in the country.

In a letter dated April 23 addressed to the CEO of Sodicam’s parent company, Labor Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary said the decision was made because of Brun’s failure to address the ongoing workplace tensions inside the company. He has held the position since 2020.

“I have the honor of informing you that I did not find it appropriate to approve the work visa request for Mr. Gregory Christian Michel Brun,” the minister wrote. “This decision is based on the tense social climate within Sodicam and Mr. Brun’s lack of initiative in addressing the issue, despite repeated letters and meetings aimed at finding a solution.”

Employees have accused Brun of fostering a toxic atmosphere, including intimidation and exploitative labor practices. In response, the minister advised the company’s leadership to cut ties with Brun and find a new foreign national to take over the position.

Under Cameroonian law, all employment contracts for foreign nationals must be approved by the labor ministry before they can begin. Renewals are also subject to the same approval process.