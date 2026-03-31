Indomitable Lions Overpower China in Melbourne

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CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon’s national team concluded their March international window on a high note, delivering a professional 2-0 victory over China at AAMI Park on Tuesday. Following a narrow defeat to Mali earlier in the window, the Indomitable Lions roared back to life, showcasing the gulf in class between the 45th-ranked African giants and their 93rd-ranked opponents.

The match served as a clinical display of early-game dominance and tactical control, even as tempers flared in the closing moments.

Blitzing the “Dragon”

The match was effectively decided within the opening ten minutes. Despite China fielding a dense, defensive five-man backline, Cameroon’s attackers found space with ease.

The Opener (3′): Etta Eyong , the Levante forward, capitalized on a pinpoint through ball from Mahamadou N’Diaye. Eyong’s composure was on full display as he slotted the ball home to give Cameroon the dream start.

The Clincher (9′): Less than six minutes later, Saidou Alioum provided the highlight of the match. Connecting with a corner kick, Alioum struck a first-time volley that left the Chinese goalkeeper with no chance, doubling the lead before many fans had even settled into their seats.

Match Statistics: Total Control

The final scoreline perhaps flattered the Chinese side, as Cameroon dominated nearly every statistical category:

Category Cameroon China Goals 2 0 Total Shots 17 6 Shots on Target 6 1 Corners 5 1

Cameroon’s defensive unit, led by goalkeeper Simon Omossola, was rarely tested, facing only one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

A Fiery Conclusion

While the football was high-quality, the match ended on a chaotic note. During second-half stoppage time, a series of altercations led to the dismissal of both substitute Stéphane Keller and head coach David Pagou.

Despite the late-game friction, the result remains a vital morale booster for the Lions. The victory also served as a silent rebuttal to pre-match chatter in the Chinese media, which had used South Korea’s recent loss to Côte d’Ivoire as a benchmark for China’s expected performance against Cameroon.

Looking Ahead

The Melbourne trip ends with a balanced record of one win and one loss. While the discipline at the end of the match will likely be addressed by the FECAFOOT hierarchy, the performance on the pitch confirms that Cameroon remains a formidable force on the global stage.

The clinical finishing of Eyong and Alioum provides plenty of optimism as the team prepares for the next round of competitive fixtures.