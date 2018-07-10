Cameroon sets presidential elections for October 7, amid worsening Anglophone crisis

africanews | Cameroon’s president Paul Biya issued a decree on Monday saying a presidential election will be held on October 7, amidst a worsening security situation in the Southwest and Northwest Anglophone regions.
As Biya’s decree was being read on public television, the inhabitants of Buea, the capital of the Southwest region were still confined to their homes for fear of going out after witnessing gunfire in the morning between soldiers and Anglophone separatists.
This is the first time that gunfire has been exchanged in neighbourhoods of this city of more than 100,000 inhabitants, that has had a large number of military personnel deployed since the beginning of the English-speaking crisis at the end of 2016.
Paul Biya is our candidate in the next presidential election, given his eloquent record, his national and international credibility, diplomatic, economic, social and cultural.
Hundreds stranded in Cameroon’s Anglophone region, as separatists block roads
President Paul Biya, 85, who has been in power for close to 36 years has not announced whether he will run for a seventh re-election, but in May his party sais he is their “natural” candidate.
“Paul Biya is our candidate in the next presidential election, given his eloquent record, his national and international credibility, diplomatic, economic, social and cultural”
, wrote leaders of the ruling party and traditional leaders from the South, where Biya comes from.
The same month, the US ambassador to Cameroon, Peter Henry Barlerin, said after a meeting with the president that Paul Biya “should reflect on his legacy and how he wants to be remembered in history books”, provoking strong criticism in the presidential camp.
Biya’s likely opponents
The opposition has described Biya’s state record as “chaotic”.
Among them, Joshua Osih, who was elected in February as candidate of the main opposition party, the Social Democratic Front (SDF, English-speaking).
This 49-year-old businessman contest for the Cameroonian presidency, after Ni John Fru Ndi, leader of the SDF and historical opponent to Biya decided to give way to the “young cadets” of the party.
Other prominent opposition candidates, according to analysts, include Transparency International lawyer and former vice president Akere Muna, as well as the president of the Mouvement pour la renaissance du Cameroun (MRC) party, Maurice Kamto.
On October 7, these candidates will seek the 7 year mandate to run the affairs of the troubled West African nation.
Security crisis
The voting will take place in a delicate context.
The jihadist group Boko Haram is still active in the far north of the country and the English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West have been facing a serious socio-political crisis since late 2016.
The latter started as a modest industrial strike action by English-speaking lawyers and teachers in 2016, but has since developed into a full blown armed conflict.
Today, fighting between Cameroonian security forces and armed men claiming to be “restoration forces” of an English-speaking state that had briefly emerged between the two world wars, under British mandate, has disrupted business and livelihoods in the Anglophone regions.
According to the government, more than 80 members of the security forces were killed in the fighting.
The UN says up to 160,000 people have fled their homes as a result of the violence, while the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency says 34,000 have fled to Nigeria.
A meaningless exercise as usual.
Amba for life
Fake news.
A well organized opposition can defeat BIYA.
But you morons messed it up by bringing this sh$&?)t of anglos vs frogies.
Now BIYA is seen as the known entity that can bring about peace.
Unfortunately.
Shame on all of you ambazombians
Pest!!! Don’t drag Ambaland into your corrupt irresponsible malfunctioning government. This election is an LRC problem. Nothing will take place in Ambazonia. Haven’t you seen we have stopped begging and now acting? The arms have arrived that’s why we can fire from morning to Night and push Buea and Bamenda into lockdown. Go and tell Fame Ndongo and Amadou Ali what we can do. Hail, hail hail this land of glory, we the Ambazonians we pledge our loyalty….[Singing Amba Anthem].
When your daily intake is over, come back to me.
@ Ambazonians. Do you understand this statement? “An English-speaking state that had briefly emerged between the two world wars, under British mandate.”
OUR BOUNDARIES CAN NEVER EVER BE DETERMINED BY WHAT SOME EUROPEANS BRIEFLY CREATED FOR THEIR NATIONAL INTEREST. CAMEROON IS CAMEROON YESTERDAY, TODAY AND TOMORROW. There is no such thing in Cameroon as Ambaland. That is complete bullsh’t.
If Paul Biya has any love left for Cameroon, he should do the following things:
-Release all political prisoners
-Dissolve CPDM
-Allow the formation of only 3 political parties
-Ask for forgiveness and should be granted immunity to enable peaceful transition of power.
– Conduct a free and fair election among the 3 political parties.
-Work with the new gov’t to bring back the stolen resources.
Bob,
forget about that one. Biya is a man who has got the biggest ego on earth. Once challenged in a foolish way, he’ll prefer to take us along with him to his grave.
He has used his ruse to align Gaulists and Saxons behind him by surely promising them 10times the oil that Amba has put on the table. Once France is onboard, you can march to UN, US Congress, House of Commons, e.t.c., no way.
Biya will dislocate some polling stations from SW/NW to Littoral and West, and win. I know them just too well, they have got zero love for CMR. All they LOVE is VICTORY, no different from IG tho.
Only Chineke can solve this matter—I don’t see Biya giving up neither do I see Amba doing so…
Left unanswered is the million dollar question which also measures transparency: Is he himself running as the “natural candidate” of the ruling party?
Can elections really take place on a level playing field when one of the candidates wields so much clout over the rest?
All was set to beat Biya in his own game this time around and clean some of the mess he and his predecessor have engendered, but some savvy people thought it otherwise.
Biya would now win simply cos pple would prefer peace and hence Biya can rig as he wishes without a fight.
Even the little Macron, who had somehow begun to distance himself from Etoudi, has now renewed French romance with Etoudi—they now call each other before bed time.
Gaulists and Saxons know just too well that Amba has already sold oil to other Oyibos, hence there is no way they’ll allow Amba to pour sand in their garri.
Once Biya is sworn in, it would be like the Boko case—defense groups would be created too—the Ekemas and the Njis would take of that—that is when the real fight would begin—no uniform…
Abeg Zammy lef man wiri daso njakri tok. All dat temp weh mpo biya di rig na daso now weh opposition for nag ndamba. Even small njaka fi wise se na mop u di daso run leke ngong dog
The outcome of the phoney election will be fabricated in Etoudi, transmitted through ELECAM to be validated by the Constitutional Council. That is the usual modus operandi.
However, there will be an innovation this time around.
Amba boys will make sure that Southern Cameroonians do not participate in this phoney election.
They will achieve this goal by:
1. arresting any ELECAM member they find in SC
2. destroying all ELECAM infrastructure in SC
3. disrupting any election campaign rally in SC
4. torching any election materials they find in SC.
5. arresting any CPDM member campaigning in SC
LRC will promise to protect people willing to vote. However, historical data on casualties have proven that LRC cannot protect all the people all the time.
DO NOT SAY THAT YOU WERE NOT WARNED