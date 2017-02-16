Cameroon Teen Is 1st African to Win Google Coding Challenge

BAMENDA, CAMEROON — A teenager in northwestern Cameroon has become the first African to win Google’s global youth coding challenge, despite an ongoing internet blackout in his hometown.
Nji Patrick Gbah’s tailor shop in Bamenda is buzzing with business and pride. His son, Collins, was recently named one of 34 grand-prize winners in this year’s Google Code-In, a global challenge for young programmers.
He used to punish his son for “joking” with the computer.
“I was feeling that he is just spending his time without doing house chores. At times I used to seize my computer and lock it in the house and I tell him not to use it anymore because I was believing that he is just spending time on that computer for nothing,” said the teen’s father.
Nji Collins Gbah has won a trip to Google headquarters in California this June with the other top finishers.
The competition was open to students between the ages of 13 and 17. More than 1,300 young people from 62 countries participated this year.
“The only thing I want to say is focus on studies,” Collins said. “Get to know more about the opportunities that are around you and go to sites which have real information about opportunities like this.”
But that may be hard at the moment for his fellow students in Bamenda. In mid-January, the internet was cut to English-speaking parts of Cameroon, amid ongoing unrest.
Collins had to plead with his uncle for travel money so he could go to to Mbouda, a French-speaking town 30 kilometers away, to get online and compete. He had just a few days to complete 842 programming tasks.
Many believe the government ordered the internet blackout, though there has been no official confirmation.
Teachers and lawyers have been on strike in the English-speaking regions since November. They have been joined by activists calling for secession. Some demonstrations have turned violent and dozens of people have been arrested.
Officials say activists have been using social media to spread anti-government messages.
Cameroon’s minister of post and telecommunication, Libom Li Likeng, told VOA there has to be a responsible use of technology. She says although social networks provide lots of opportunities, they have noticed that many people use them for unhealthy purposes.
African countries have been increasingly responding to unrest by cutting internet access. Uganda, Congo and Mali are just a few other examples.
Last week, a U.N. rights expert called the internet blackout in parts of Cameroon “an appalling violation” of freedom of expression.
Residents in affected areas say it is impacting the economy as money transfer services and ATM’s are not working.
Good job youngster.
You are setting an example for the youth in Kamerun.
Now I do know some “mignons” will now come and sing praises because you hail from certain area.
Bless the “petit” and bless le Kamerun
Congratulations young man. Keep it up! Ras Tuge would hate him settling in Si Mountain Buea with his SWRM looney army that aims to own all mosquitoes while avoiding tigers! Nji Patrick, you will be welcome to the United States – a smart country that pulls top talent from all over the world to stay topmost.
Congratulations for putting your country on the map! Great luck in scaling the hurdles along your path.
Congratulations young man, like many in your generation you want to move Africa in a different direction, unfortunately there are to many grand papas in power who are willing to die with Africa than let you guys change it to benefit the many.
Today we have Facebook, WhatsApp, internet etc making life easy for our people even in the most remote areas.
Hope you get out of that place soon before someone charges you with treason for traveling to Bafoussam to access internet.
Your win came at this time to remind the world that everyone in West Cameroon is considered a suspect today in the land of their ancestors
Even without internet? Good Luck!
@BMG my Bros concerning our previous laptop debate any comments ? We should do well to encourage such young minds.
Once more congrats Nji, now your Dads gonna be forced to buy about 2 computers for you and one each for everyone else in the house.
Kikikiki life is good !