Cameroon: US Embassy condemns Kembong Gendarmes’ killings

Journal du Cameroun | The United State Embassy in Cameroon has issued a statement condemning the murders of four gendarmes during an attack on their facility in Kembong, Southwest Region on December 18.

While extending it’s deepest condolences to the families of the fallen gendarmes as well as to the people of Cameroon, the Embassy in the statement says, it hopes to see an immediate end to the violence and a commitment to dialogue on all sides.

Four security officers are said to have died from clashes with secessionists earlier on Monday in the town of Kembong. Their dead was confirmed by Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Cameroon’s government spokesman, to pressmen in Yaounde, Monday night. “The assailants, ensnared by the measures put in place by our defence and security forces, are now reduced to sporadic attacks carried out by hidden faces and using perfidy,” Tchiroma said.