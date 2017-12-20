Home / English / Cameroon: US Embassy condemns Kembong Gendarmes’ killings

Cameroon: US Embassy condemns Kembong Gendarmes’ killings

13 mins ago 1 Comment

Journal du Cameroun | The United State Embassy in Cameroon has issued a statement condemning the murders of four gendarmes during an attack on their facility in Kembong, Southwest Region on December 18.

While extending it’s deepest condolences to the families of the fallen gendarmes as well as to the people of Cameroon, the Embassy in the statement says, it hopes to see an immediate end to the violence and a commitment to dialogue on all sides.

Four security officers are said to have died from clashes with secessionists earlier on Monday in the town of Kembong. Their dead was confirmed by Issa Tchiroma Bakary, Cameroon’s government spokesman, to pressmen in Yaounde, Monday night. “The assailants, ensnared by the measures put in place by our defence and security forces, are now reduced to sporadic attacks carried out by hidden faces and using perfidy,” Tchiroma said.

Find the statement by the United States Embassy Yaoundé HERE

Check Also

Ahmad Ahmad Unwavering On 24-Team AFCON

CHANNELS TELEVISION | African football supremo Ahmad Ahmad insisted on Tuesday he is not backing …

One comment

  1. Confucius
    10 mins ago at 13:38

    I told you repeatedly that you have lost the diplomatic fights having left radical and impulsive forces highjack a peaceful and effective movement. If this does not serve as a wakeup call, then I do not know what will. Good luck! 2018 will be no fun I promise you!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved