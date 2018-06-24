Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis threatens national unity. The time for change is now.

Theconversation.com | Phyllis Taoua, Professor of Francophone Studies (Africa, Caribbean), Faculty Affiliate with Africana Studies, World Literature Program and Human Rights Pracice, University of Arizona
Cameroon’s governance and security problems have historically attracted little outside attention. But this seems likely to change, for two reasons. The first is the growing political crisis in the Central African nation’s English-speaking region. The second is a presidential election scheduled for October 2018.
Roughly 20% of the country’s population of 24.6 million people are Anglophone. The majority are Francophone. The unfair domination of French-speaking politicians in government has long been the source of conflict.
Activists in the country’s Anglophone western regions are protesting their forced assimilation into the dominant Francophone society. They argue that this process violates their minority rights, which are protected under agreements that date back to the 1960s. Anglophone political representation and involvement at many levels of society has dwindled since the Federal Republic of Cameroon became the United Republic of Cameroon in 1972. There are growing calls for the Anglophone region to secede from Cameroon.
This festering conflict represents a major test as Cameroonians prepare for the October elections.
Three things are urgently needed now in Cameroon. The first is to understand the origins of the crisis. The second is to support an inclusive national dialogue. And the third is to ensure that the 2018 elections are free and fair for all.
Growing crisis
Before 1961, the Anglophone territories were part of Eastern Nigeria. They elected to join the Republic of Cameroon by plebiscite at the time of decolonisation.
A power-sharing agreement was reached: the executive branch of government was meant to be shared by Francophones and Anglophones. But that agreement has not been upheld and, over the years, Anglophone political representation has been steadily eroded.
The crisis came to a head in late 2016 when lawyers, joined by teachers and others with similar grievances, led protests in major western cities demanding that the integrity of their professional institutions be protected and their minority rights respected.
President Paul Biya responded by deploying troops to the region and blocking internet access. When peaceful demonstrations were met with violent repression it exacerbated tensions and escalated the conflict to a national political crisis.
On 12 June 12 2018, Amnesty International issued a report documenting human rights violations in Cameroon. The International Crisis Group says that at least 120 civilians and 43 members of security forces have been killed in the most recent waves of violence.
More than 20,000 people have fled to neighbouring Nigeria, and an estimated 160,000 are displaced within Cameroon.
Some human rights activists worry that Cameroon could be the site of Africa’s next civil war.
Agbor Nkongho, an Anglophone human rights lawyer and director of the Center for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, told the Washington Post:
We are gradually, gradually getting there (civil war). I’m not seeing the willingness of the government to try to find and address the issue in a way that we will not get there.
Another issue is that there are diverse views even within the Anglophone and Francophone communities about what would be best for Cameroon going forward.
Obstacles to national unity
In October 2017 the separatist leader Julius Ayuk Tabe declared the independence of the Republic of Ambazonia. His interim government laid claim to a territory whose borders are the same as the UN Trust Territory of Southern Cameroons under British rule (1922-1961).
The interim government’s spokesman, Nso Foncha Nkem, invited Francophones to leave the region and called on Anglophones in Biya’s “rubber-stamp” government to return to Ambazonia and support the movement. He also pleaded for unity, asking that Anglophones speak in one voice.
However, that call has not overcome the challenges posed by diverse viewpoints within the Anglophone population itself. Some favour secession. Others want to return to the 1961 federation and the power-sharing agreement. There are those who prefer decentralisation that would devolve power to regional leaders, and some who simply want an administrative solution that would leave the Republic of Cameroon as it stands.
And among the Francophone population, there is some support for the radical separatists, while some see the Anglophone situation as a general crisis of governance and others deny any problem exists.
Mongo Beti, a Francophone novelist and activist who spent 30 years in exile, observed after returning home in the 1990s that a general absence of identification with a viable, unified nation due to various divisions had frayed Cameroon’s social fabric and was a significant impediment to progress.
It is unclear whether Biya, who is 85 and in power since 1980, will run for re-election. His 38 years in office as a corrupt, absent leader have left the nation in tatters. The vast majority of Cameroonians, whether Anglophone or Francophone, are hungry for change.
The way forward?
There is an urgent need for an inclusive national dialogue to harness this desire for change.
The government must recognise that it faces a substantive national crisis and take extraordinary steps. A general conversation about governance in all its regions is also necessary. Given the depth and severity of people’s grievances, a holistic approach is needed that would address issues of governance, security, and civic engagement to mend the bonds that have been broken.
This is necessary if the current crisis it to become an opportunity to develop a new road map for the future that could empower citizens.
In all its regions ? The general grivence is poverty ,basic cash products wholesale farmers prices have gone down in the past twenty years and the treasury is in French vaults this is the main holistic problem even if Obama was running the show he would struggle.
All the law makers from Anglophone regiion have to take this forward wether CPDM or SDF .. is time for them to come together
No national dialogue or whatever name. Ambazonians, dead and alive, stand for
their fatherland – Ambaland. It is now or never. We shall overcome.
Good news, HE Sissiku Ayuk Tabe and co, are alive and have been seen.
I know, that some folks are so worried about this development, but more is ahead
to come. The struggle, continues.
@joshua
THIS article is sooooooooooooooooooo fake even the basic chronological history of cameroon its not mentioned here . hahahahahhahaahha
For the record cameroon or southern cameroon had never been parted of nigeria , we have been separed when germany lost the war world two .
THE NORTHERN CAMEROON WENT TO NEGERIA AND THE SOUTHERN WENT BACK TO CAMEROON PERIOD .
Bamendaboy,
The partition of German Kamerun took place after the Germans were defeated in World War ONE and not in World War TWO.
This partition was effected without the participation of the local people who were not given the chance to indicate any opposition to the scheme.
Today, we finally have a chance to correct our story and construct an AFRICAN country on our own terms; and those that are willing to participate IN CONSTRUCTIVE BARGAINING will be invited around the AFRICAN FIREPLACE.
Yes war world one
Hey Cpdm intellectual !
I’m afraid you are the right person to talk about huddling around an African fireplace! You puffed with glee when the Bir arrived the SW region , bringing with them death and desolation. It showed your primitive desire to hurt. Today, without an iota of shame, you want to be this apostle of peace, who loves bringing African children around a fireplace.
biya bastard sgain
Unfortunately for you Sisiku is a hero and you are just a little nobody struggling to make your tiny voice heard in a local forum.Your hate messages only end here and those you support are already begging for peace.You are one of those useless Africans who is afraid of change due to your corrupt mind.
Phyllis Taoua,
Some corrections to your half-baked report:
1. What exactly do you refer to as ‘before 1961’? You must familiarize yourself with the territory much further.
2. ‘ANGLOPHONE TERRITORIES and the REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON: the ANGLOPHONE TERRITORIES did not constitute either a state or a country, as opposed to the current opportunistic secessionist orthodoxy. Some have falsely claimed that the reunification was about two states coming together, which is completely incorrect.
3. The Anglophone territories voted to REUNITE with the Francophone territories of erstwhile Kamerun.
4. The illegitimate secessionist leader(s) are self-proclaimed and they do not have the people’s mandate.
5. Secessionists have already traded land!!!
Ra’s idiot read Res 1608 if you can. They voted to form a union of 2 equal States, now they have the the full rights to form their nation after the agreement was VIOLATED Also watch BREXIT
Quite a simple interpretation for you: your statement simply indicates that the Anglophone territories actually became a state after they joined the Republic of Cameroon.
Thus, contrary to the popular misconception that is promoted by your fraudulent secessionist orthodoxy, the Anglophone territories were never a state by themselves.
Technically speaking, the territories achieved independence by REUNIFYING with the REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON in an arrangement which legitimated their status as polity. The evolution of that polity in a larger political unit is what is debatable.
Ras Tuge, What can you not spin you this miserable pigheaded cracker? We know Just like your uncle Ngole Ngole, “from a political standpoint, the president has manifested his republican goodwill and republican conscience through his republicanism..” whatever that means Hahahaha. Big grammar blabbers with nothing to show for it as they move from one transmission of the transmitter to another transmission Hahahaha. Ras Tuge shut up and get out.
L’enemie,
Unless you can dispute what I stated you will just keep on making a fool of yourself.
These things are not easy for you to understand, as I can see.
According to International law the Unification was the coming together of two states.Your facts are myopic try to research further before writing.
Well, you mentioned International law…. so let us examine the issue a little bit.
There were just two questions that were posed by the UN:
1. Do you wish to achieve independence by joining the REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON?
2. Do you wish to achieve independence by joining the FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA?
So you can see!
The ANGLOPHONE TERRITORIES VOTED to join the REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON! Thus, those regions REUNITED with the FRANCOPHONE territories together with which they consituted an internationally recognized political unit called KAMERUN whose dismembering was not based on international law.
At the UN on the 17th of December 1972, UM NYOBE made a serious case for the IMMEDIATE REUNIFICATION of Cameroon.
@RAS: i dont know if this history is what we need now..I think we have to really wake up, feel as a nation and really start cleaning our country..At one time we really need to stop this madness and dialogue..The country is in full mess..We cant really claim or pretend we never saw this coming..If we dont stop playing politics, we will not be able to clean our country..
RAS:- people like Atanga Nji and some strange politicians honestly dont have a place in a united cameroon..If you come up as a politician and try to divide people to gat a position, then you deserve nothing but jail.People are dying, soldiers are dying, young men are fighting..This is because the state failed not because the young men are being fooled.They dont have a future and feel betrayed by the state. Lets talk, talk .
Biko,
Unless you are able to understand the underlying dynamics of the issue which is deeply rooted in our absurd history, you will definitely achieve nothing with any type of diplomacy. We need to embrace and acknowledge that history for it will nurture our efforts at building a better nation.
About Atanga Nji, well… like I have mentioned before, everybody that acknowledges the Motherland in all Her imperfections will be invited to rehabilitate and reorient the nation. The state may have failed as you say but the young men are also being seriously misled by dogmatic secessionist impostors.
Oh, big mistake on UM NYOBE’S REUNIFICATION CASE AT THE UN!!!
It was on the 17th of December 1952, and not 1972, as I wrongly typed.
Ras, great comments there. Permit me to add that:
1. Toua writes: “Before 1961, the Anglophone territories were part of Eastern Nigeria. They elected to join the Republic of Cameroon by plebiscite at the time of decolonisation.” I don’t find any misnomer unless you have some particular clarification you might want to point out.
2. It is true the ‘joining’ was about LRC and Southern Cameroons. But, I still wonder what gave the Southern Cameroons grounds to ‘join’ LRC. Could they join without having attained independence? I strongly believe from the wordings of the UNGA Resolution 1608 (XV) that the ‘joining’ was a consequence of independence. If this argument does not stand any grounds then, Southern Cameroons has never attained independence and is therefore a colony today.
Next..
3. The people of Southern Cameroons ‘joined’ LRC. The only term defined by the UNGA resolution 168 (XV) which endorses the results of the plebiscite of Feb 11, 1961 use the term ‘achieve independence by joining.’ The term ‘reunite’ is a political cannot be referenced to any UN document.
4. I agree with you the leaders are self-proclaimed and do not have the peoples’ mandate. Likewise, I won’t vouch any leader has the peoples’ mandate. Even the Germans who colonized Cameroon, did not have the peoples’ mandate but still exercised leadership. The legitimacy of present day leaders is a big call for concern considering the electoral system.
5. We need proof the land has been sold.
Mr Ambazonia,
You don’t find any misnomer, as you say. Well, let’s see… ‘Before 1961, the Anglophone territories were part of Eastern Nigeria’, as stated by the author.
So what period are we referring to exactly? There is an implicit presupposition that the Anglophone territories were originally part of Eastern Nigeria.
Moreover, the ANGLOPHONE TERRITORIES were not PART OF EASTERN NIGERIA. Rather, they were ADMINISTERED AS PART OF EASTERN NIGERIA.
Thus, I would speak of a fundamental misrepresentation and not a misnomer.
We have to be careful with these things especially when it comes from people with unfamiliarity in the territory. We may even need to question the motives of such people.
Further, you say the term ‘reunite’ is political and cannot be referenced in any UN document. This sounds quite odd but let’s see..
Well, ‘reunite’ is a verb and the noun is ‘reunification’. These terms are found in UN documents on Cameroon, Germany, Vietnam…
What gave the Southern Cameroons grounds to join LRC, you wonder.
Answer: the UN ORGANIZED PLEBISCITE.
Could they join without having attained independence?
Answer: Yes. The UNITED KINGDOM, that had custodial rights over the Anglophone territories supported the REUNIFICATION of Cameroon, and they had no special plans for the Anglophone territories.
Thus, independence was the consequence of joining the Republic of Cameroon, and not the other way round as you suggest.
@ Ras tuge
I am agree with you one hundred percent “ the history had been writing white and black “
The only way to change the history of Cameroon will be another war “ WAR WORLD 3” that time will speak Chinese language kikikkkiki ki “ kongosa “
All what is written in the article above does it matter anymore at this point in time?every people have a right to self determination.we had asked for a referendum,non was given,we asked for a dialogue to determine our terms of separation and again lrc turned a deaf ear and decided to play dirty by killing our people.the only way out is the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.
We know the history and origin of the problems but are no longer interested in it.
one of the tragic stratergic mistakes made in 1960 by our ignorant,naive politicians was not fusing north west with western province and changing the name for example to OKU,from mount OKU at the same time replacing english and french with an african language to erase the mental devision created by aryan occupation.the same thing should have been done by fusing south west with douala and calling it FAKO from mount FAKO.with a language and the cult of ancestors decleared as official national spirituality.we should have been far ahead of three hundred billion economies like vietnam.
today linguistically the solution lies in making swahili collective language,but that of fusing will need advance strategic thinking because of extreme brainwash.
@ Rast Tuge and Bamenday
This woman has spoken the truth of what is going on in Cameroon since you guys are doom and deff you can’t accept it believe me or not Biya and his gang are confuse as Ambazonia has gone wooooooooooow God punish the devil he tot Anglophones are joking let see what will happen before the year end.
The truth can only be spoken if one is familiar with the territory.
One and indivisible LRC is a child play ahahahaha Ambazonia is free
@Ras Tuge ”ANGLOPHONE TERRITORIES and the REPUBLIC OF CAMEROON: the ANGLOPHONE TERRITORIES did not constitute either a state or a country, as opposed to the current opportunistic secessionist orthodoxy” Even under Nigeria,which was also an ANGLOPHONE TERRITORY like SC,SC still had her autonomy from January 1954 under a drafted constitution by the British colonial administration called the Lyttleton’s constitution.SC re-unified with LRC with that autonomy intact,as stated by the 1961 constitution.If LRC violates the constitution,SC has the right to quit and create Ambasonia
Apologists of the rogue regime, didn`t get a good night`s sleep, when it was
said HE Sissiku et al, are alive and have been seen.
@ JD, i beg, blow dem de grammer for wetin wey e don happen.
We shall overcome some day.
That simply means your tribesman, Atanga Nji was right when he told you that your self-proclaimed impostor leaders had gained weight! You should be thanking Atanga Nji for his honesty, Joshua, as you celebrate the victory he gave you. Don’t be an ingrate… give thanks and praise!
tchiroma said HE Sissiko et al, are well and in good condition, not your
other idol.
Ambazonia becaming a reality by the tick of the Amba time.
…and your tribesman Atanga Nji said they had gained weight! I thought you followed the news, Joshua.
Ras Tuge what you guys always fail to understand is that history means nothing when a people are marginalised. Even if 100% of anglophones had voted yrs back to join the LRC, as long as there is a natural, cultural or language barrier and then marginalization they can always fight for seccession.
Even the Hausas in the north or the Bamileke or pygmies can always fight for indipendence like the Ibo? There are no laws to fight for freedom.
That’s why there must be involvement in nation building.
History is perhaps the most edifying subject through which mankind has been so exceedingly instructed. Science is deeply rooted in history. Do not underestimate history!
When you want to split Cameroon on the basis of an imperialistic boundary, as well as an imposed cultural heritage, you will find serious obstacles in your way.
There are no laws to fight for freedom, as you say but there are principles that govern the system through which freedom is manifested. The Biafra people would educate you on that before you make a regrettable mistake!