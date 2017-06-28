Cameroun: ARROW 8, au cœur d’un RAID anti Boko Haram [+vidéo]

A Kolofata, les soldats d’élite du Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide dit BIR, la force de frappe de l’armée camerounaise, est en première ligne pour combattre le groupe terroriste : Boko Haram. Nous avons suivis ces hommes au coeur de la planification d’une vaste opération contre Boko Haram, nom de code : Arrow 8…
- Réalisation : Tristan Le Paih, Mathieu Mondoulet & Patrick Fandio
- Hemisphere Media Production Africa
I may disagree all i can with the government of Cameroon and curse them out, but i doff my hat off to these guys for what they are doing, it is not an easy job and thanks to them, boko haram has ended up north and not ventured down south. My total respect to them for the sacrifices they are making to keep us safe.