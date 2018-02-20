Cameroun: Deux idéologies sécessionnistes s’entrechoquent

Afrique Sur 7 | Les sécessionnistes camerounais appellent de tous les voeux à l’indépendance de l’État de l’Ambazonie.
Mais les voies à suivre pour y parenir divergent d’un camp à l’autre. Tandis que certains pronent la voie pacifique, d’autres optent plutôt pour une méthode radicale, voire guerrière.
La division des sécessionnistes, un frein à leur propre combat
Dans les régions anglophones camerounaises, le soutien du peuple aux sécessionnistes est inébranlable, mais la méthode à adopter pour aboutir à l’objectif escompté présente deux idéologies complètement opposées.
D’un côté, les radicaux menés par le président autoproclamé de l’Ambazonie, M. Sisiku Ayuk Tabe qui prône une lutte sans merci face au régime Paul Biya. Dans cette perspective de rejet de toute négociation avec le pouvoir, 47 membres de ce camp ont été arrêtés au Nigeria, puis livrés au régime camerounais qui n’a trouvé d’autre issue que de les incarcérer. Jusque-là, leur lieu de détention reste inconnu, surtout en ce qui concerne le leader du mouvement.
De l’autre côté, se trouvet les sécessionnistes modérés. Ils sont les premiers dans la logique séparatiste depuis 1995, et sont réunis autour du SCACUF ( southern Cameroons Ambazonia consortium united front). Pour eux, la lutte pacifique est l’itinéraire convenable à l’avènement de l’indépendance de la région anglophone dite Ambazonie.
Idéologiquement, les deux camps sont catégoriquement opposés. Ce qui entorse, à un certain niveau, la bonne tenue de la lutte. En plus, n’appartenant ni à l’un, ni l’autre, John Fru Ndi, le principal leader de l’opposition camerounaise, est lui aussi issu de la parti anglophone du pays des Lions indomptables.Demeurer au sein de la nation jusqu’à ce que le succès électoral s’en suive, telle est l’idée nourrie par le Chairman, comme l’appel affectueusement ses partisans.
Toutes ces réalités représentent un point d’achoppement à l’avènement de l’Etat de l’Ambazonie. Ce qui pourrait constituer un frein à l’indépendance de la région anglophone du Cameroun.
Sowing seeds of division by the fake francophone media is not going to work this time around. Try another method.
This writer is cluesless on the subject, do proper research b4 coming to misinform readers who might be ignorant. This is a similar strategy with our history, the anglophones are given a history of the country which is quite different from what the francophones learn in school. My point is, there has never been a radical movement u til the government starting using brute force and its natural that some
People got radicalized. That doesn’t mean there are two camps.
Check on the French version of the national anthem which is very different from the English version and that according to them is officially correct. Pathetic.
@ .
Nonsense
Your mouth like pima for donkey. Your Mami Pima.
My comments sir
Armchair journalism is quite good at printing titillating/captivating titles to attract readers only to end up with a write-up full of trivia.
Whatever the case, a war can have many battle fronts – air, land, sea. The essential thing is to target and destroy enemy forces while keeping collateral damage to the bare minimum. As long as the many groupuscules are not directing their limited fire power at each other, their victory is still attainable.
Le pétrole de Bakassi est source du problème. C’est quand le Cameroun gagne le procès de Bakassi que le SCNC est né. Et mes frères du Nord ouest espère un fédéralisme à deux états, quand le sud ouest voit un fédéralisme à 10 états. Même en cas de fédéralisme, Bakassi à lui seul sera le territoire fédéral. Ils oublie ce côté là ? On peut bien leur donner un fédéralisme vide de pétrole.
You frogs are pathetic dishonest liars. With your lips lips Pima Lips for donkey. The origin of the SCNC was the fraud committed in Fumban called constitutional conference. Idiot. Do you know when Fon Gorji Dinka dragged Biya to court for manipulating the form of the state? That was 1984 you small frog. Bakassi only surfaced in the early 90s. The integrity of state of Ambazonis shall be maintained at all cost. Your Mami yi thick black pima so. We will kill all your territory BIR family in our soil. Ugly frogging frog.
Mr Armando,
vous êtes l’exemple typique de ces francophones qui refusent de s’éduquer sur l’histoire de leur pays et qui passent le temps à débiter des conneries. Il y’a internet , il y’a plein d’articles sur la crise anglophone dessus. Vas y les lire et venir rectifier la merde que tu as écrite dessus là. Sorcier
Finally some terrorist recognized the intergrity of Cameroon.
All you have on your mind , it’s just to pollorizing the intergrity of Cameroon.
The fact it’s most of you are so disillusioned. Such as if any articles or news come out there who doesn’t favor “ terrorist “ are fake
The Un had been saying no is fake news
USA had been saying no is fake news
Eu had been saying no is fake news
Africa community had been saying no is fake news
Nigeria Had been saying no is fake news
Even GOD had been no is fake news.
No whahala God will punished all ambazonia member including biya regime .
You Mami yi smelling red Pima. Go back to frogland you ugly frog. Mouth like pima for horse.
Il y a 2 camps: Le camp des barbares/ terrorists et le camp des civilisés/sages.
Heureusement pour le Cameroun que les barbares ne sont qu’une minorité insignifiante, malgrés le fait qu’ils soient autant bruyants. Que des tonnaux vides.
La preuve, leur soit disant” leader”est incarcéré depuis un mois aujourd’hui dans un lieu secret, et personne de ces lâches ne se lève pour revendiquer sa libération.
Qu’est ce qu’ils sont betes et nuisibles ces gens.
A Federation of 3,4, 10 or 30 states is NOT a solution to the Anglophone Question.
There are only TWO options:
1. A FEDERATION of TWO states equal in status
OR
2. SEPARATION
Biya must win his war in order to impose any other options on Southern Cameroonians
SC is “one and indivisible”
LRC is also “one and indivisible”
There can therefore only be a FEDERATION of TWO “one and indivisible” states equal in status.
If the two “one and indivisible” states cannot agree on the terms of a union, they can separate in peace.
1. Biya’s war
2. Decentralisation
3. Tranlation of the OHADA text
4. creating a common law department in ENAM
5. sending Anglophone CPDM sycophants to “dialogue” with Anglophone CPDM sycophants
6.distortion of the history of the country
7. etc,
will NEVER EVER resolve the Anglophone Question
Hahaha. Now, at least a two State federation is part of the solution for you. A few weeks ago it was complete separation or nothing.
The best you terrorists can get out of this is a 10 States Federation. Biya will NEVER join sw and be together.
Add the Commission on Bilingualism to the hereinabove list. This commission is a sheer waste of taxpayers money. It should be dismantled and the money used to provide portable water to the village of Mvomeka.
In 1961, our parents did not vote to become bilingual. They voted to join LRC in a Federation of TWO states equal in status.
That is the crux of the matter.
@Jill U have not even legalised the union between LRC and SC and u are already talking about 10 states federation? ha ha ha … are u normal? If i were u,i will be crying,now that the legitimate leaders of this anglophone struggle are the seccessionists.The best u will get out of it is the lesser evil.A confederation of two states,becos, the seperatist already have a gov’t,and an anthem,and a flag of their own…
U can stay with your Green Red Yellow Flag with one star,that was created by Biya.
This problem, will be solved once biya is soon gone. He wants not to be called
the one under whom, the country separated. That is what he is bent on preserving,
something which is shedding too much blood of peaceful citizens and the wasting
of too much capital.
He has a bad legacy, overstayed his usefullness, killed so many ambazonians. distroyed everything. had a beti militia that terrorises the entire population. the most corrupt dictator in modern history and the guy who bribe foreign visitor to his state house with golden trophies
One of the laziest leader of a docile fracophone populace