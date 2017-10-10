Cameroun : La communauté internationale rejette la sécession

Les Nations Unies, la Francophonie, le Commonwealth, l’Union Africaine, ainsi que d’autres organisations inter-étatiques et sous régionales ont unanimement condamné cette idée.
La communauté internationale a dit non à la sécession. Pour elle, l’idée d’une partition du Cameroun n’est même pas envisageable. Celle-ci s’est prononcée contre cette idée au lendemain du 1er octobre date, à laquelle les indépendantistes devaient déclarer l’indépendance de l’Ambazonie.
C’est l’ONU qui a ouvert le bal des condamnations de la partition du Cameroun. Antonio Guterres, par la voix de son porte-parole, a fait savoir que les Nations Unies encouragent les représentants de la communauté anglophone à saisir cette opportunité pour dialoguer et trouver des solutions aux griefs de la communauté, dans le cadre de la constitution camerounaise. Mais toute idée de partition du Cameroun n’est pas envisageable.
La Francophonie également, par la voix de son secrétaire général, a condamné les violences et le séparatisme. Après, ont suivi le Commonwealth et bien d’autres. Même la Reine d’Angleterre a rejetté cette idée après avoir été sollicitée en audience par Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, président autoproclamé de l’état fantôme d’Ambazonie.
Rappelons que depuis la tentative de déclaration de l’indépendance des régions anglophones du Cameroun, le pays tout entier est mobilisé contre le sécessionnisme. L’opposition a unanimement condamné l’idée de partition du Cameroun, le parti au pouvoir, le RDPC, sur toute l’étendue du territoire national, organise des manifestations anti-indépendantistes.
