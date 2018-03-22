CEMAC’s economy is out of the “danger zone”, according to BEAC’s governor

Business in Cameroon | After a difficult 2017 economic year marked by a negative growth of the GDP (-0.1%), the economy of the six member CEMAC countries is gradually recovering.
“We are out of the danger zone. The economic environment is much better but the economies remain weak. This explains the various measures we are adopting”, said Abbas Mahamat Tolli, governor of BEAC at the end of the meeting of the monetary policy committee on March 21, 2018, in Yaoundé.
According to the governor, the slight improvement of the economy is due to the increase of commodity prices on the international market and of the production of crude oil. It is also due to the implementation of the economic, monetary and financial reforms prescribed in the Programme des réformes de la Cemac (Pref-Cemac) and of the programmes concluded with IMF by four member countries namely Cameroon, Chad, Gabon and Central Africa.
This year, BEAC forecasts a 2.1% of the GDP, against the -0.1% recorded in 2017. In the same document, it reveals that the inflationary pressure should stand at 1.8% against a community standard of 3%. As far as the external coverage rate of the currency (whose fall led to fears of depreciation some months ago) is concerned, it will rise to 64.2 %, from 57.5% in 2017.
The import cover will not rise (what they term coverage rate) only God know which translators work in this Larepublique government with. A BEAC that cannot communicate in English. The Trade deficit of the FCFA zone is such that import cover cannot climb at the same time as inflation.
And note that this is without the loss of productive output coming from Ambazonia.
I promise you another year without GDP growth.
Only fools will be fooled by this nonsense.
Come back next year and I will tell you “I told you so”
i am sometimes shocked by the level of ignorance of nearly all african economist who recite aryan economic theories internalized from la sorbonne,and havard.looking at the passion with which they defend such theories,one has the impression it is miraculous medicin that works without scientific explanation.what they do not see because of the nature of their education is that,this theories have led those they take as references to economic defeat.
there is no real economic growth that can transform the lifes of odernary people without industry.it is the base,whether a country has trillions of oil reserves changes nothing.i often hear our super degree holders associating economic development to attracting tourist.but this is a trap intelligently set on our path by the enemy.
The CameroUns is very unsafe for business, to live students, in short it’s the dangerous place in Africa
let us hope you are not writing from america where you can be shot by an aryan police officer who will be promoted for eliminating you?