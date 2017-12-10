CFAF12b beverages plant gets operational in Douala

APAnews | A new beverage products plant (BVS), a subsidiary of the French groups Castel Frères and Pernaut Ricard, worth 12 billion CFA francs is operational in Douala, the economic metropolis of Cameroon, APA can report on Friday.

The production unit inaugurated by the minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development (MINMIDT), Ernest Ngwaboubou, has 174 staff and aims to produce 10,000,000 liters of wine a year to serve Cameroon, as well as the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

According to plant CEO Guillaume Sara, BVS has quickly found its place in the agro-industrial sector of Cameroon with “fCFA 8 billion of turnover in the trading business, fCFA10 billion in investments and a market share estimated at 10%.”

The second investment phase consists of “local winemaking, blending and bottling of wines and aromatized wines.”

“The high-tech equipment encourages investment, supports the private sector, the agro-food sector in particular,” Ngwaboubou said, adding that the plant is in accordance with the government’s master plan for industrialization (PDI) and the new charter on incentives for private investment that grants tax and customs benefits to investors.

As part of its third phase of development, BVS plans to go into fruit juice production, wine production from the local raw material and the development of local vineyards.